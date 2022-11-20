When Nokesville veterinarians Dr. Kent Smith and Dr. Andrea Ballou opened the new Willow Animal Hospital at Vint Hill earlier this fall, they didn’t have to look far for their first patients. They came from a colony of feral cats living in the bushes behind their building.
The cats were being looked after by a group of volunteers who call themselves the “Covert Cat Ladies,” said Jessica Christian, a Willow Animal Hospital nurse.
Smith and Ballou embrace the idea of “TNR,” or trapping, neutering and releasing feral cats back to their colonies. The approach has been controversial because of the threat feral cats, which are sometimes called “community cats,” pose to birds and other wildlife. Advocates, however, see it as a humane way to reduce the population of feral cats.
At Willow Animal Hospital, TNR is seen as a way to help manage both the feral cat and rodent populations while also caring for vulnerable animals. So, three of the feral cats – Panda, Midge and Ruby – became the clinic’s first TNR patients, Christian said.
“I thought it was perfect we were coming to a location that already had a colony established,” Christian said.“I feel like the cats helped seal the deal with Willow.”
Willow Animal Hospital, which opened in mid-September, also works with lower-income, pet-owning families on veterinary care for their pets, Smith said.
“We want to make sure every family that has a pet member has access to affordable pet care,” Smith added, explaining that the clinic aims to make spay/neuter services and routine vaccines affordable for all pets.
Willow Animal Hospital offers general and emergency care for small animals during its regular business hours and helps with after-hours emergency care when needed.
Ballou’s specialty is canine rehabilitation, which is uniquely available at the new clinic. The service is equivalent to human physical therapy for dogs recovering from injury or surgery. Ballou received advanced laser- and hands-on therapy certification for her rehabilitation services.
Smith had been considering Vint Hill as a possible location for a new clinic for several years.
Between the cat colony welcoming committee and the dog park just down the road, all signs pointed to it being an ideal location, he said.
“This community could benefit from a veterinary clinic. Overall, [Fauquier] county has been warm and welcoming to our business. We are very excited to be part of the Vint Hill community and provide the highest standard of care veterinary services with compassion," he said.
Smith lives in Nokesville with his daughter, Averi, on a small farm with dogs, cats, miniature donkeys, horses and goats. He grew up in Manassas and has had a lifelong fascination with animals. Smith began volunteering at Battlefield Animal Clinic when he was 12, riding his bicycle there, rain or shine. He was eventually hired by Morganna Animal Clinic in Manassas, where he advanced from kennel assistant to veterinary technician.
Smith graduated from Virginia Tech with a degree in biology and went on to attend veterinary school at the Virginia-Maryland Regional College of Veterinary Medicine.
Throughout his career, Smith said he has looked beyond his practice to the community to offer veterinary services. He has traveled to impoverished communities to donate surgeries and pet wellness clinics.
Ballou has a similar lifelong interest in animals and has owned dogs, cats, gerbils, guinea pigs and a ball python. She began as a kennel attendant and shadowed at a local veterinary clinic while earning her bachelor’s degree at Oklahoma State University. She then earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Missouri, where she pursued extra courses in ultrasound and animal behavior. She earned a Canine Rehabilitation Practitioner certificatethrough the University of Tennessee in 2017.Ballou lives in Nokesville with her husband, their three dogs and two cats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.