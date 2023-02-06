Tanya Parrott, a librarian at The Nokesville School, has loved playing trivia games since she was a fourth-grade student in her Chazy, New York, elementary school. So when she was chosen to appear on Jeopardy last year, it was a dream come true.
“I’ve watched Jeopardy for years,” Parrott said Monday. “I was a child of the ’80s, when Trivial Pursuit came out and was the big thing. It has been a longtime dream of mine to be on Jeopardy.”
Parrott, 48, of Gainesville, will appear on the national TV game show tonight, Monday, Feb. 6. The show airs on WJLA-TV, which is Washington, D.C.’s ABC affiliate, at 7:30 p.m.
Parrott flew to Los Angeles to tape the show in early December. Back at The Nokesville School on Monday, Feb. 6, Parrott said she couldn’t reveal how she did or whether she had any repeat appearances. Talking about any of that would break the show’s spoiler rules.
But Parrott could talk her experience being on the show, which she described as both exciting and nerve-wracking.
It was also a long time in the making. Parrott said she first took the online test for Jeopardy contestants about a decade ago. She got invited to an in-person tryout but didn’t make the cut.
Then, about seven years ago, in 2016, she took the online test again and did well enough to screen again for the show. But as it turned out, she couldn’t attend the tryout because she had an interview for a new job at Benton Middle School. The good news: She got the job. That’s when Parrott transferred from Chris Yung Elementary to Benton Middle. She’s been at The Nokesville School for about the past four years, she said.
Finally, as they say, the third time was the charm. When Parrott took the online test again last spring, she was called for tryout via Zoom. In August, she received an invitation to come to California to appear on the show.
Parrott said she had to arrive a day early, on Dec. 7, 2022, to take a COVID test. Thursday, Dec. 8, was showtime. Jeopardy tapes only one day a week and runs through five shows in a single day, she said.
The contestants wait for their turn to appear onstage in the studio where Wheel of Fortune is filmed. That’s were Parrott had her hair and makeup done.
“I was just a few feet away from the big wheel!” she said.
The taping itself went really quickly, she said. Each round was filmed in just one take. Then, Double Jeopardy and Final Jeopardy were taped in additional takes.
Parrott said she has long played trivia with a group of friends who sometimes go to local breweries to compete on trivia nights. The group doesn’t have a team name but can be found at Tin Cannon Brewing Co. in Gainesville or at the Farm Brewery at Broad Run.
Parrott said Jeopardy doesn’t provide contestants with materials to study before the taping, so she did her best by printing out lists of countries, capitals and presidents – anything she could think of. But she had a really busy few weeks at school just before her appearance and didn’t get much studying done. In the end, she said, it didn’t really matter.
“As viewers will see if they watch tonight, there was no possible way to prepare for some of the categories we had,” she laughed.
The Nokesville School was celebrating Parrott’s appearance on Jeopardy at school on Monday. Principal Andy Jacks told all the parents about it in a school newsletter. He and a few of the administrators were wearing shirts they made featuring her picture and the words: “We know her!” she said.
Parrott said one of the best ways to study for Jeopardy or trivia games in general is to read. That’s something she’s happy to tell her students.
“That would be the number one thing I would say: read, read, read – far and wide,” she said.
Parrott said she was tickled to hear from her own fourth-grade teacher who got in touch with her after reading about her Jeopardy experience in the local paper, the Press-Republican in Plattsburgh, New York.
“We talked about what a wonderful education we got in [my] school, that emphasized a love for reading,” Parrott said. “The whole world opens up to you when you love to read.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
