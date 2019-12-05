Virginia State Police say slick roads were a factor in an early Wednesday morning crash involving a Nokesville man who struck and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 66 in Warren County.
The crash occurred at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4. The 58-year-old Nokesville man, who was not identified, lost control of his 2005 Toyota Sienna in the right westbound lane, colliding with a tractor-trailer truck in the left lane.
The impact caused the Toyota to run off the right side of I-66, striking a pedestrian standing on the right shoulder, according to Sgt. Brent Coffey of the Virginia State Police.
The pedestrian, Oscar Fernandez, 60, of Alexandria, had been involved in an earlier two-vehicle crash at that same location. He died at the scene, Coffey said in a news release.
The Nokesville man was treated on scene for minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt, Coffey said.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 68-year-old Pennsylvania man, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.
Slick road conditions were factors in both crashes, which remain under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed either crash is encouraged to contact the state police at 540-662-3313 or area13@vsp.virginia.gov.
