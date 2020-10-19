A 51-year-old Nokesville man and his 19-year-old son were arrested late Sunday after the older man allegedly hit one man with his vehicle and shot another in the leg after they got into a fight with his son.
The incidents occurred after the two victims arrived to help the 19-year-old remove his Camaro from a ditch along Flory Road, according to police.
Officers were called to the 10500 block of Flory Road in Nokesville at 10:26 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, to investigate a reported shooting. They arrived to find that Evan Christopher Hill, 19, of Nokesville, had lost control of his Camaro and crashed into a ditch. He was riding with two female companions, ages 19 and 23, who were uninjured in the crash, according to First Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
After the crash, two men known to the women arrived to help remove the car from the ditch. During that encounter, a fight broke out between Evan Hill and one of the men, a 26-year-old, Perok said in a news release.
As the fight was occurring, Hill’s father, Justin Donald Hill, 51, arrived at the location and allegedly drove his vehicle into the 26-year-old man involved in the fight with his son, Perok said.
After the first victim was struck by the vehicle, the other man, identified as a 23-year-old, confronted the older Hill over the incident. During that encounter, Justin Hill brandished a handgun and shot the 23-year-old man in the leg, Perok said.
All parties remained at the scene when officers arrived. Both men, the 26-year-old and the 23-year-old, were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Perok said.
Officers then learned the younger Hill was intoxicated at the time of the crash and was subsequently charged him with driving under the influence, the release said.
Justin Hill, 51, was charged with two counts of malicious wounding in connection with the incident.
Both Hills were being transferred to the Prince William Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center for a pending court date, the release said.
