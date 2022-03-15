One person has died as a result of injuries they suffered in a house fire in Nokesville this morning, according to Prince William County firefighters.
Firefighters from all four of the county’s battalions, as well as the City of Manassas, were called to a home in the 14000 block of Fleetwood Drive at about 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15.
They arrived to find fire showing from a one-story, single-family home. One person was removed from the home but “unfortunately succumbed to their injuries,” according to a Prince William County Professional Firefighters Facebook post about the incident.
Firefighters encountered significant fire and smoke conditions in the attic and main level and remained on scene as of about 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The fire is under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
