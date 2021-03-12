No-appointment COVID-19 vaccine clinic draws a crowd in Manassas Park

Hundreds of people began lining up as early as 5 a.m. Friday morning for a rare no-appointment-needed mass vaccination clinic at the Manassas Park Community Center that delivered 1,000 Johnson & Johnson shots to local residents in the state’s 1a and 1b priority groups.
The clinic was conducted by George Mason University’s Mason and Partners Clinic. Co-directors Dr. Rebecca Sutter and Dr. Caroline Sutter, who are twin sisters, said they were determined to administer the shots in a way that would increase access to frontline workers who are now eligible for the vaccine but might have been weeks away from getting an appointment via the state’s waiting list.
Such events reduce barriers to the state system, such as not having access to the internet or not being able to speak English, Dr. Rebecca Sutter said.
“This is what it’s going to take to get [vaccine] to the populations that have been so disproportionately affected by [the pandemic],” she said. “Our targeted population here [are] really these essential frontline workers, the grocery, construction and agricultural workers who have remained [working throughout the pandemic].”
The MAP Clinic is one of the community partners that has been receiving vaccine doses from the Prince William Health District since the vaccination effort began. The clinic is part of GMU’s nursing school and uses nursing students to help administer the shots.
The clinic’s mission is to serve underserved populations, such as those who lack insurance, and undocumented residents who don’t qualify for Medicaid.
The clinic initially sought to deliver vaccine through a mix of appointments and first-come-first-served clinics, but it got pushback from local elected officials who insisted they serve only people from the state’s waiting list.
Sutter said she understands those concerns but remains convinced that targeted, large-scale vaccination events are needed to reach people who might not even know the state has a waiting list, much less how to get on it.
Sutter did not say when the MAP Clinic might hold another such event but said she hopes no-appointment clinics will become more feasible as the supply of vaccine increases.
“We’re going to have to go big and we’re going to have to go targeted,” she said. “For this event, we had 1,000 Johnson & Johnson shots, so this was the logical way for us to get to the populations that we feel so passionately about giving the same equitable opportunity.”
The Prince William Health District has been lagging in both its rate of vaccination per capita and in its effort to deliver vaccine equitably. As of Friday, March 12, the Prince William Health District remained in last place in Northern Virginia in the rate of vaccinations per capita. Prince William had delivered 13,308 vaccinations per 100,000 residents, while Loudoun County had administered more than 16,000 and Fairfax and Alexandria had administered nearly 16,000.
Also, White residents of the Prince William Health District continue to outpace Black, Latino and Asian residents in the percentage of vaccinations received.
‘We’re very glad to be here.’
For Friday’s event, Manassas Park officials began giving blue numbered tickets to those in line at 8 a.m. By about 9:30 a.m., all 1,000 tickets had been given away.
Once people received their tickets, they were given an approximate time to return for their shots. Manassas Park employees who ran the clinic set up large, electronic signs around the building to display the range of tickets being served so that people would know when to line up at the front door of the community center to get their shots.
Sutter said the vaccinators were doing about 160 to 180 shots per hour. Once people entered the clinic, the process took less than 20 minutes, including about three minutes to get the shot and 15 minutes in the observation area.
Some in line for the vaccine said they heard about the clinic from Manassas Park police officers and fire department officials who visited industrial parks, grocery stores, restaurants and other work sites on Thursday to spread the word about the no-appointment opportunity.
Darah Scott, 59, of Dale City, said the Manassas Park fire marshal came to the Manassas Collision Center where she works to pass out fliers about the clinic.
Scott said she and her coworkers have worked in person throughout the pandemic with the help of personal protective equipment, masks and lots of hand sanitizer.
Still, she said getting the shot was “a relief.” She arrived at the Manassas Park Community Center at about 6:30 a.m., she said.
William and Puggy Farley, who live in Yorkshire, were also in line. They heard about the clinic via social media and said they were glad they did.
William Farley said he has terminal prostate cancer and tried but couldn’t get a shot from his oncologist. His cancer clinic, he said, told him they had no access to the vaccine and no ability to vaccinate even their terminally ill patients.
“It was a matter of which was going to kill me first, either the cancer or the virus,” Farley said. “I think I’d rather deal with the cancer.”
Minh Anh, 40, who works at Costco in Fairfax and lives in Manassas, said she has been working throughout the pandemic and was relieved to finally get vaccinated.
“Last year, I was scared. Last year was terrible. So many people were getting sick,” she said. “I’m glad I didn’t and I’m still alive.”
Mark and Cindy Valliere, both 63, live in Ashland subdivision off Va. 234, and have underlying health conditions. Both have been waiting weeks for a vaccine. When they heard about the MAP Clinic event via social media on Thursday they decided to give it a try. Despite the wait, Cindy Valliere said, “We’re very glad to be here.”
Kevin Randall, 41, of Haymarket, was also in line. He said he qualifies under the top vaccine priority group – 1a – because he works for a company that services radiology equipment inside hospitals and doctors’ offices. But he said he had not yet been able to get vaccinated because he is not employed directly by a hospital.
Finally getting the vaccine “feels great,” he said.
“For me, because I wasn’t really facing a lot of patients on a normal basis, I wanted those who really needed to be supported with the vaccine to receive it first,” he said.
Babar Khan, 52, of Centreville, was also eager to get a vaccine. He said he and his wife had been hospitalized with COVID-19 in December and were still recovering. Because of his diabetes, he is at a high risk for the virus. Still, he has yet to be contacted for an appointment through the state’s waiting list.
Khan said it was disappointing to see so many older and disabled people waiting in the long line -- people he said should have already been contacted for a vaccine.
“We are taxpayers, but what benefit are we getting for that?” he asked. “They treat us like this?”
City of Manassas Park staff lent workers from nearly every city department to the vaccination effort, including police officers, firefighters and staff from its parks and recreation, social services and public works departments, said assistant City Manager Keith Nguyen.
Manassas Park City Manager Laszlo Palko handed out tickets and answered questions in both English and Spanish.
Palko said he saw value in offering COVID-19 vaccinations through a mix of pre-set appointments and open-call events, like Friday’s no-appointment clinic.
“I think it’s good to diversify a little bit and give the people who really, really need it a chance,” Palko said. “These are the people who are willing to deal with this – to wait the whole day, for a vaccine. The majority of people? I don’t know if they would do it.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
