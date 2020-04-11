Did you fight the coronavirus and win? The National Institutes of Health Vaccine Research Center is looking for you.
The NIH needs volunteers who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection and recovered to donate blood for studies on the immune system, according to an announcement on the Prince William Health District’s website.
The NIH Vaccine Research Center will distribute samples to investigators to support the development of new vaccines and other products, study the immunity to infectious diseases and for related laboratory work.
The study is being conducted at the NIH Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Participants are eligible if they are 18 years old or older, can provide informed consent and are willing to provide blood or other samples that will be stored for future research, the announcement said.
Individuals must meet at least one of the following recovery criteria to participate: be at least 30 days past a positive swab test; be free from symptoms for at least 14 days, including the use of medication to reduce fever or manage symptoms; and have had two negative nasal swabs.
To learn more about this study, visit ClinicalTrials.gov, call 1-866-833-5433 or email: recoveredCOVID@nih.gov.
