Five newly elected Prince William supervisors were sworn into office Monday, creating the most diverse slate of elected officials in the county’s history.
Led by Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, the new board is now majority-minority, majority female and majority Democratic for the first time.
Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, became the first African American elected to the board last March when he won a special election to replace the late John Jenkins, who died in February 2019.
The board now includes its first two African-American women -- Supervisors Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, and Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge -- as well as its first Latina, Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles. Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, is the first mixed-race supervisor elected to the board.
Supervisors Peter Candland, R-Gainesville, and Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, return to the board along with Angry. Candland, who was first elected in 2011, was sworn in for a third term, while Lawson, elected in 2014, was sworn in for a second full term.
The Jan. 6 ceremony, held in Merchant Hall at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, also included the swearing-in of Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth (D) and Sheriff Glendell Hill (R).
Officials took office effective Jan. 1, and will serve four-year terms.
Ashworth replaced longtime Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul Ebert as the county’s top prosecutor. Ebert (D) served in the position for 52 years. Ashworth is the first woman to serve as the top prosecutor for Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.
Hill, the county’s first African-American sheriff, was sworn in for a fifth term. Hill was first elected sheriff in 2003.
