Newcomer Michelle Maldonado wins the 50th District House seat

Democrats will hang onto the 50th District House of Delegates seat with the win of newcomer Michelle Maldonado over her Republican challenger Dr. Steve Pleickhardt.
With 100% of the vote counted, Maldonado had garnered 54.57% of the vote to Pleickhardt’s 45.32%, according to still unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.
“I started this campaign talking about how it’s time to heal our communities and our commonwealth, and tonight the voters spoke in agreement,” said Maldonado said in a press release on Tuesday evening.
Maldonado said she looked forward to taking on “the big issues that Virginia’s working families face like equal pay for equal work, affordable and accessible healthcare, affordable housing, protecting women’s rights and equity and justice for all.”
Maldonado, 52, is a former corporate attorney and the founder and CEO of the business consulting firm Luscensia.
Pleickhardt, 62, a Bristow dentist, won a May GOP firehouse primary to become his party’s nominee. He owns American Dental Associates in Bristow and has lived in the area since 2004. This was his first time running for political office.
The 50th District encompasses the City of Manassas and parts of western Prince William County. The seat is currently held by Del. Lee Carter (D), who lost to Maldonado by 200 votes in the June 8 Democratic primary. Maldonado garnered 1,548 votes to Carter’s 1,348.
That race coincided with Carter’s run for the Democratic nominee for Virginia governor. Carter came in last in the five-way race with only 2.8% of the vote.
Pleickhardt failed to pay about $295,000 in federal taxes between 2014 and 2016, and a year later filed for bankruptcy for his Bristow dental practice, according to court records, The Prince William Times reported in September.
One tax lien totaling $71,000 was withdrawn after his business met the Internal Revenue Service’s requirements for removal. But $224,000 in tax liens remained outstanding as of early September, according to court documents.
A federal tax lien is the government’s legal claim against a person’s property when they fail to pay a tax debt. When the IRS is trying to recover the debt, it alerts other creditors by filing a tax lien, which is a public record.
In a recent candidate debate, Maldonado said she supports requiring the COVID-19 vaccine in schools, “just like any other vaccine [required to attend] school.”
She also said she supports requiring frontline healthcare professionals to get the COVID-19 vaccine and is in favor of raising the minimum wage to $15 and repealing the state’s right-to-work law.
“Nobody should work more than 40 hours a week and still not be able to make ends meet. No one should put that kind of time into somebody else's business and not receive proper benefits and compensation,” Maldonado said.
The Virginia General Assembly voted in 2020 to begin incrementally increasing Virginia’s minimum wage from the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour by 2026. The hourly minimum wage rose from $7.25to $9.50 in July 2021 and will increase again to $11 on Jan. 1, 2022.
During the same debate, Pleickhardt said he opposes any vaccine requirements for COVID-19 but said he has received the vaccine himself and encouraged others to get it. Pleickardt also said he is “pro-vaccine and anti-mandate.”
Pleickhardt said he is against raising the minimum wage, saying “a minimum wage of $12 or $15 or more will kill businesses” in Northern Virginia.
Pleickhardt said he opposes repealing “right-to-work,” calling it a “terrible thing” that would require employees to pay dues to unions to remain employed, and that repealing it would result in lost jobs and revenue for Virginia.
In May, Pleickhardt said he was “inspired” to run for office, in part, by President Donald Trump.
“He inspired me in the sense that you step up to change things. You don’t just complain about it. You try to change things,” he said at the time. “And I want to try to change it at the state level. I want to try to help all people.”
The 50th District state House seat had been held by Republicans for more than three decades when Carter unseated then delegate Jackson Miller in 2017 with 54% of the vote.
In 2019, Carter fended off a challenge from former Manassas city councilman Ian Lovejoy, winning 53.3% of the vote.
