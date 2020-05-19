The Town of Haymarket will be led by a new mayor and a mostly new town council as a result of Tuesday’s town elections.
Newcomer Ken Luersen ousted current Mayor David Leake with 56% of the vote or 205 of the 366 of the ballots cast.
Leake won 161 votes, or 43.9% of the ballots, according to the still unofficial results released by the Virginia Department of Elections.
In the crowded race for town council, two incumbents retained their seats, while four new and former council members will return to the council in July.
Joe Pasanello, a former town councilmember, was the highest vote-getter in the race. Pasanello won 222 votes or 11.66% of the ballots cast.
Newcomer TracyLynn Pater was the next-highest vote-getter with 213 votes or 11.19% of the ballots cast.
She was followed by incumbent Town Councilman Chris Morris, who won 207 votes to retain his seat with 10.8% of the vote.
The third-highest vote-getter was R. Marchant Schneider, also a newcomer, who won 206 votes, or 10.82% of the ballots cast.
Robert B. Weir, a member of the Town of Haymarket Planning Commission, also won a seat on the council with 200 votes, or 10.5% of the ballots cast.
Finally, incumbent Town Councilman Steve Shannon held onto his seat with 182 votes or 9.56% of the ballots cast.
Luersen said his biggest priority in his run for mayor was bringing more transparency to the town council and providing a focused direction to the town's long-range planning.
Luersen said he and the other challengers campaigning to flip the council had done their best "to have a grassroots effort" during the pandemic.
Pasanello said Tuesday morning that it was impossible to tell how the election might go, but that he thought the town council could be looking at "a big shakeup."
"The votes are way up from last election. We don't know what that means, but it could be a reflection of people not really having their voices heard," Pasanello said.
Weir said the pandemic had made campaigning more difficult in the weeks leading up to the election.
"You can't engage the voters the way you normally would. You can't go door-to-door or meet at restaurants. It's hard to get a sense of anything," Weir said.
Despite the pandemic, turnout was relatively high for a town election. About 366 votes were cast in the race, which is a turnout of about 35%, according to Matt Wilson, Prince William County's deputy registrar.
Turnout for the Haymarket election was just 14% in 2018, Wilson said.
Things went smoothly at the town's lone polling place. Most voters -- 203 -- cast absentee ballots in the race, while about 163 voters showed up at the polls Tuesday, Wilson said.
Because of the pandemic, voters were urged to cast their ballots by mail. The same is true for the upcoming June 23 primary elections. The last day for voters to request their absentee ballots in that race is June 16, Wilson said.
