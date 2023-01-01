A portion of Yates Ford Road was closed early Sunday afternoon due to a two-alarm house fire that reportedly left a local firefighter injured and caused extensive damage to a home outside Manassas, according to initial reports transmitted via emergency communications.
Firefighters were called to a fire at a home located in the 5900 block of Yates Ford Road at 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1.
Prince William County fire and rescue officials had yet to release any information about the fire as of about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, but police said Yates Ford Road was closed to traffic from Davis Ford Road to the Fairfax County line as of about 12:30 p.m. because of the fire.
Reports over emergency radio indicated that one firefighter was injured while battling the fire, but that has not yet been confirmed.
It's not yet known how the fire started or how many residents were displaced.
This is a developing news story. Stay with the PrinceWilliamTimes.com for updates.
