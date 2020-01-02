A Manassas woman was stabbed, two homes were struck by gunfire in Dale City and Lake Ridge, and a man led police on a high-speed chase in Woodbridge -- all over the New Year's holiday, according to police.
Here’s a rundown of what happened where:
Woman stabbed in Manassas
A Manassas woman is being held without bond after she forced her way into a West Gate area townhome early New Year’s Day and attacked and stabbed a 25-year-old female resident, according to police.
Officers responded at 8:14 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 1, to investigate a stabbing reported at a residence in the 8000 block of Portwood Turn in the West Gate area of Manassas earlier that morning, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman of the Prince William County Police Department.
The investigation revealed that the victim, a 25-year-old woman, was at the home when an acquaintance forced her way inside. While inside, the attacker struck, kicked and then stabbed the victim.
The attacker eventually fled the residence on foot, and the victim went to the hospital for treatment, Carr said in a news release.
Following the investigation, Lillian Marie Avila, 31, of Piney Point Court in Manassas, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and burglary in connection with the incident.
Stray bullets found inside Lake Ridge, Dale City homes
Stray bullets were found on the floor of a bedroom and inside a decorative goblet in two area homes – one in Dale City, the other in Lake Ridge – that were struck by gunfire sometime late New Year’s Eve or early New Year’s Day morning, according to police.
Officers responded to a home in the 12900 block of Chaparral Drive in Lake Ridge at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, after the homeowner told police the residence was struck by a bullet sometime between 11 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, and 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1.
The police investigation revealed “the round entered through the side of the home and struck multiple walls before landing inside of a glass,” which was also found damaged. The glass was described as a decorative goblet, Carr said.
No injuries and no additional property damage were reported.
Officers were then called to a Dale City home at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, after a stray bullet was located on a bedroom floor.
The homeowner reported to police that sometime between 12 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, his home in the 14300 block of Southgate Court was struck by a bullet.
The round entered the home and landed on the floor of a bedroom. The round was collected by officers and submitted as evidence. There were no injuries or additional property damage reported, Carr said.
Woodbridge high-speed chase, Lake Ridge barricade arrest
A Woodbridge man is being held without bond after he eluded police on a high-speed chase early Thursday, Jan. 1, and nearly struck a police cruiser before fleeing on foot and finally barricading himself inside a Lake Ridge home, according to police.
Officers on patrol in the area of U.S. 1 and Bel Air Road in Woodbridge first made contact with the suspect at 12:48 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 1, when they attempted to stop a 2000 Volkswagen Passat, Carr said.
The vehicle sped off and continued to drive recklessly, attempting to strike a police cruiser. The officer driving the cruiser managed to avoid a collision, but the driver of the Passat continued to ignore the officer’s emergency equipment, including lights and siren, and accelerated away at a high rate of speed, Carr said in a news release.
Eventually, the vehicle stopped at a residence in the 1500 block of Woodside Drive, off Blackburn Road in Woodbridge, where the driver fled on foot. Despite a search aided by a police K-9 and Fairfax County helicopter, the man was not immediately located. A passenger of the car, however, was arrested without incident, Carr said.
Later New Year’s Day morning, at about 10 a.m., officers located the man at a residence in the 12600 block of Leeway Court in Lake Ridge.
All occupants of the home exited the building except for the man, which resulted in a brief barricade situation, Carr said.
Members of Prince William County Police Department’s S.W.A.T. took the man into custody a short time later. He suffered minor injuries when he initially fled police on foot, Carr said.
Nickolas Daniel Sparks, 26 of Woodbridge, was being held without bond Thursday on charges of attempted malicious wounding of Law Enforcement officer, possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, conspiracy to violate the drug control act, felony eluding, probation violation and driving on a revoked licensein connection with the incident, police said.
Michael Gregory Hatch, 36, also of Woodbridge, was a passenger in the vehicle and was charged with possession with intent to sell a controlled substance and conspiracy to possess with intent to sell a controlled substance.
