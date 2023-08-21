About 650 big yellow school buses hit Prince William County roads Monday morning as the new school year dawned for more than 91,000 students.
Superintendent LaTanya McDade began the morning outside Osbourn Park High School in Manassas, where the school’s cheerleaders and marching band performed for TV news cameras and arriving students.
McDade, now starting her third year at the helm of the school division, called it “an exciting time in Prince William County schools.”
Among other things, McDade said she was glad to report that the school division will begin the year with fewer teaching vacancies than last year. As the year began, the school division counted about 190 open positions, including about 160 at the classroom level. The number is down from the 300 reported just two weeks ago.
Despite the openings, all classes would be “covered” as schools open, McDade said.
“We’re in a much better position than we were last year,” McDade said. “We’re seeing things improve, but we’re still dealing with a nationwide teacher shortage.”
At the same time, the school division is beginning the new year with fewer school bus driver vacancies than usual. About 53 driver positions remain unfilled on Monday, down from more than 100 last year, McDade said.
“We’re in a good place with staffing, so I’m feeling really positive about the new school year,” McDade said. “We still have (a bus driver) shortage this year, but we’re in much better standing this year.”
The school division launched a new four-bell schedule that allows school buses to run back-to-back trips in the same area – instead of running from high schools to middle schools to elementary schools. The change is hoped to avoid problems with late buses that were an ongoing issue last year.
Student safety is another focus this year, and middle and high schools will see big changes as a result. Starting after Labor Day, all 35 middle and high schools will begin using “Evolve” weapons detection systems, which were approved and funded by the Prince William County School Board last spring.
The systems use metal detectors and artificial intelligence to screen students for weapons and other illicit items, such as vaping pens – depending on the settings. The schools will begin rolling them out after Labor Day at a rate of about six schools a week. It will take about six weeks – until mid-October – for all systems to be in place, McDade said.
“We’re feeling really strong and prepared. We’ve trained up staff all summer, so we’re ready to go, but we’re going to take our time, do it right, make sure kids get acclimated to schools and routines first,” McDade said. School officials will then “talk to (students) about the systems before we start using it. And then we’ll start implementation.”
In addition to that change, high schools are asking students to wear their student ID cards on lanyards around their necks as another security measure. The new protocol is advised but not mandatory, McDade said.
“We want to make sure that the people in the buildings are supposed to be in the buildings,” she said.
At Osbourn Park High, the new Evolve systems will mean the school’s 2,780 students will funnel through two entrances each morning instead of the usual four. Principal Lisamarie Kane said she’s not worried about the roll-out, saying “it’s no different than going to a concert at the Verizon Center.”
“The devices are just one additional measure that we have,” Kane added, noting that the school also has a police officer serving as a school resource officer as well as a school security officer and a “see something, say something” app for students and staff to report any issues.
“And we have teachers who develop relationships with our students, so the students feel safe to speak up,” she added. “That to me is the most important safety measure.”
Ruth Osaro, a rising senior, said she felt better about the school division adding the Evolv systems. She said she has been unsure about safety at Osbourn Park because the school has had "a lot of threats" over the years.
"Nothing really happened, but we have gotten a lot of threats," she said. "That made me a little worried. But once the new metal detectors (were discussed), I was a little concerned but I understood that they really were for our safety."
Although both guns and knives are prohibited on school property, more than a dozen firearms and several knives have been found by police at schools over the past two years, according to Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.