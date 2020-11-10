Gov. Ralph Northam has signed the Marcus-David Peters Act, a new law that aims to change the way that Virginia law enforcement and first responders react to people experiencing emergency mental health crises.
It will require the creation of a statewide crisis response system, dubbed the mental health awareness response and community understanding services, or MARCUS Alert, that is staffed with mental health clinicians to work alongside local law enforcement when responding to mental health and substance abuse-related emergency calls.
The bill, signed Thursday, Nov. 5, is named for Marcus-David Peters, a 24-year-old, African American high school teacher who was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer in 2017 while suffering a severe mental health crisis.
But while the new system is expected to take several years to implement, a new, locally funded program is set to take effect in Prince William County in early December that aims to do the same thing.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved in June the expansion of a countywide, “co-responder” pilot program that will send mental health clinicians along with local police officers trained in crisis intervention to respond to people who are experiencing a mental health emergency.
Like the MARCUS Alert system, the aim of the program is to help de-escalate situations involving someone with a mental illness or a person experiencing a mental health crisis without the use of force, and to provide those individuals with the appropriate services and resources.
When responding to a call, the mental health clinicians who accompany police officers will wear white polo shirts that identify them as “co-responder clinicians.”
“These services are expected to increase the community’s awareness of access to resources while also reducing psychiatric inpatient stays, emergency department visits and overall need for police intervention,” said Heather Baxter, behavioral health program manager in Prince William County’s community services department.
The pilot began in August 2019 as a collaboration between the Prince William County Community Services Department and county police, launching with one mental health clinician and one police officer. The program showed promising results, and the board of supervisors approved $900,000 in new spending earlier this year to expand the program.
Prince William County Police Lt. Mike Day, who leads the police department’s crisis intervention team, said that in addition to de-escalating calls involving people suffering from a mental illness, the new co-responding unit will also “free up patrol officers” from sitting with persons in crisis for long periods of time while in emergency custody or temporary detention.
“We hope to be able to divert more persons away from emergency custody and offer the appropriate resources within the community,” Day said.
County police officials have said in the past that mental health calls have risen in recent years and that as a result, police officers are spending an increasing amount of time responding to those calls.
Prince William County police officers spent 15,672 hours responding to mental health-related emergencies in 2018, a 31% increase from 2017, according to the Prince William County Police Department’s 2018 Crime Report.
The program, once implemented, will be in service Monday through Friday every week “with shifts varying to provide the best coverage possible,” according to a police spokesman. County officials have said they want to expand the program to provide 24/7 service, but no timeline has been set.
Prince William County will join five other counties – Henrico, Virginia Beach, Rockingham, Alexandria, Fairfax – and the Northwestern Community Services Board in Warren County, in having a mental health crisis response program.
McPike, Haymarket dad collaborate on bill
The MARCUS bill, carried by Del. Jeffrey Bourne, D-71st, of Richmond, and Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-29th, of Prince William County, was part of an extensive package of police and criminal justice reform bills brought forward by Democratic state lawmakers during the Virginia General Assembly’s fall special session.
McPike, who has served as a Prince William County volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician for more than 20 years, said the new law will help get people the appropriate mental health treatment, and reduce the likelihood of incarceration for those experiencing a mental health crisis.
“If you talk to first responders, both police and fire, they see this as a critical missing need in the first response network,” McPike said. “This really starts to connect the dots from the very first inception of a call and identification of a need, through to stabilization and long-term care.”
One of the stakeholders who contributed to the crafting of the legislation was Oscar Urbina, the father of Ruben Urbina, a 15-year-old who was shot and killed by a Prince William County police officer in Haymarket in 2017, Mcpike said.
Ruben was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time that he was shot and killed.
“We see this occurring all across the nation, including Virginia, where clearly people are in crisis,” McPike said. “And getting the people with the right skill set to the table is important. If you talk to firefighters and police, I think everyone agrees that we need to provide more resources to this effort. And hopefully it will save lives in the future.”
McPike added that Prince William County’s efforts “have been important” in addition to those in states such as Colorado and Oregon, which have adopted similar statewide programs.
“It shows great leadership from the Prince William board of supervisors to fund the initial framework, and at the statewide level we want to support that,” McPike said.
Prince William Board of County Supervisors at-large Chair Ann Wheeler said she was grateful the commonwealth “recognizes the importance of programs like these to more appropriately address the mental health needs of our community.”
“It is a win-win for everyone,” Wheeler said.
