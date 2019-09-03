Seven Prince William County schools began the new year with new principals, including Gar-Field and Potomac high schools; Saunders and Lake Ridge middle schools and Lake Ridge, Minnieville and Triangle elementary schools.
Matt Mathison is the new principal of Gar-Field High School. Mathison comes to the job from Woodbridge Senior High School, where he was an assistant principal. He has been an educator for 12 years and taught social studies at the high school level, and mathematics and social studies at the middle school level.
Mathison has a master’s degree in education leadership from George Mason University and a bachelor’s degree in history from Michigan State University.
Brandon Boles is the new principal at Potomac High School. Boles was previously an assistant principal at Patriot High School and has been an educator for 12 years.
He served as an assistant principal at a high school in Georgia and at Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge. He also taught high school math for four years in Fredericksburg.
Boles has a master’s degree in education administration and organizational leadership from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and sociology from the University of Michigan.
Jim Dutrow is the new principal at Lake Ridge Middle School. He served as the assistant principal there since 2012. He previously served as the assistant principal at Potomac Middle School. He has taught at the middle school and high school level in Fairfax County, and coached wrestling at Woodbridge High. He holds a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology with a concentration on education from James Madison University, and a master’s degree in educational leadership from George Mason University.
Matt Eline became the principal of Saunders Middle Schoollast April. He previously served as the principal of Robinson Secondary Middle School in Fairfax County Public Schools. Robinson includes grades seven through 12 and is one of the largest schools in Virginia. Eline also previously served as principal at Rocky Run Middle School in Fairfax.
Eline began his career in Prince William County as a teacher and administrator. He holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from University of Massachusetts and a master’s degree in education from George Mason University.
Sarah Harrington is the new principal at Lake Ridge Elementary School. She most recently served as an assistant principal at Belmont and Kilby elementary schools. While a teacher, she taught all elementary grades and ESOL.
Harrington is certified as a K-12 reading/language arts specialist with a master’s degree in education. She also has a master’s degree in educational leadership.
Deborah Ellis is the new principal at Minnieville Elementary School. She served as the assistant principal at Minnieville Elementary for the past nine years. She earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Bennett College in Greensboro, North Carolina, and a master’s degree in teaching from Trinity University in Washington, D.C.
Ellis received an administrative endorsement from the University of Mary Washington and has been an educator for more than 20 years.
Geoffrey Deavers is the new principal at Triangle Elementary School. He has 13 years of experience in education, most recently serving as the assistant principal for four years at River Oaks Elementary School. He also served as the administrative intern and assistant principal at Belmont Elementary School.
Deavers also served as a fourth grade teacher and team leader at Bel Air, Fitzgerald and Mullen elementary schools, and has taught English learners and students with disabilities. He holds a bachelor’s degree in management and a master’s degree in education from Canisius College in Buffalo, New York, with an administration endorsement from University of Virginia.
All information about the new principals was provided by Prince William County schools.
