New Prince William superintendent will earn about $100K less than outgoing school division chief

The hiring of a new superintendent will save Prince William County schools about $100,000 a year.
That’s according to Prince William County School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef and the contract released late Friday afternoon for LaTanya D. McDade, who become the county's new superintendent on July 1.
McDade, 47, will earn about $352,000 a year, which includes a base salary of $310,000, about $40,000 in a supplemental retirement benefit and $12,000 in a vehicle allowance if she opts not to use a car owned by the school division.
McDade will also receive an undisclosed amount for her annual Virginia Retirement System contribution as well as money to cover health insurance for herself and her family, life and disability insurance, all of which will be paid by the school division.
The school division will also pay McDade’s moving expenses, and she will receive monthly payments of $2,500 for temporary housing for six months.
McDade is currently the chief education officer for Chicago Public Schools, where she rose from teacher to the school division's No. 2 position over the past 23 years.
Walts, 66, is leaving the school division making about $458,279 a year. The amount includes a base salary of about $330,752 as well as an $81,000 retirement benefit an a $33,000 “supplemental benefit,” to cover housing and other expenses. Walts receives an auto benefit of $13,500 annually, which includes $1,500 for gas, as well as his annual VRS contribution and insurance premiums, according to a recent copy of his contract.
Walts’ starting salary was about $270,000 when he was hired by Prince William County Public Schools in 2005. Walts came to the school division after serving as the superintendent of public schools in Greece, New York, a suburb of Rochester.
Lateef said the school board studied the salaries of other Northern Virginia superintendents to arrive at McDade’s pay and benefits package.
“We believe her contract is comparable and competitive to those of other superintendents in Northern Virginia,” Lateef said in an interview Friday.
Lateef also said the school board strove to be “fair” and to offer the kind of compensation package needed to attract someone of McDade’s caliber to Prince William County.
Although McDade has not yet served as a school division superintendent, she is second in charge of Chicago Public Schools, which is much larger than Prince William County’s school division with 638 schools and 340,000 students.
Prince William County has about 100 school buildings and about 90,000 students.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.