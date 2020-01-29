The Prince William Planning Commission will add three new members to its roster this year, but there’s no word yet on when the panel will resume discussion on one of the county’s most consequential land-use debates: what to do about the 72,000 acres known as the “rural crescent.”
The planning commission’s primary duty is to advise Prince William’s Board of County Supervisors on all things related to the county’s growth and development. That includes preparing and revising the county’s comprehensive plan, which is reviewed at least once every five years.
The previous planning commission already approved several “small area plans” and other additions to be included in the new comprehensive plan, dubbed “Pathway to 2040,” but passed the baton on other issues, including the “rural area preservation plan,” which county staff proposed last fall.
As proposed, the plan could add as many as 475 additional homes in the rural area while sending more than 3,400 “development rights” to more populated areas of the county – all in an effort to provide incentives for landowners to preserve a possible 20,000 acres of open space in the rural area.
Some area farmers and developers support parts of the plan that would permit cluster developments and sewer connections for new homes in exchange for placing large tracts of land into conservation easements. Some residents, meanwhile, oppose those changes if they boost housing density in the rural area.
The area known as the rural crescent is a swath of more than 72,000 acres along the county’s western and northern reaches where development is currently limited to one home per 10 acres. County officials established the rural crescent boundaries in 1998 in an effort to put the brakes on booming residential development.
The staff recommendations for the area attracted plenty of attention last fall from rural residents both in favor and in opposition. The planning commission held initial meetings on the proposed changes in October and November, but ultimately decided to suspend further action until after the November election.
It remains unclear when the commission will continue its work on the plan, or when it will head to a vote. The planning commission's first meeting of the year is Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Planning Commissioner Bill Milne, who served as planning commission chair last year, will return this year as Supervisor Victor Angry’s appointee. Milne replaces former Neabsco planning commissioner Bruce Holley. On Friday, Milne said the commission’s schedule is “in flux” and does not yet include any work sessions on the rural plan.
“Many pieces of the plan have not been addressed yet,” Milne said.
Deputy County Executive Rebecca Horner, who was recently promoted from her former post as planning director, said staff is in the process of creating a schedule and timeline for the land-use and mobility chapters of the comprehensive plan. The schedule should be released soon, Horner said.
“We do not have anything scheduled on the rural area at this time,” Horner said in an email. “We are prepared to bring them forward at any time. The planning commission has not had a regular meeting yet this year, so I’ll be talking with them about their thoughts on scheduling soon.”
Mark Granville-Smith, a developer and member of the Rural Crescent Preservation Coalition, which is lobbying in support of some aspects of the staff’s plan, said Friday he’s not sure what to expect from the new supervisors or planning commissioners when it comes to changes to the rural crescent.
“I’m just going to wait and see,” Granville-Smith said.
Meanwhile, the nonprofit Prince William Conservation Alliance continues to urge the board of supervisors to reject plans for higher density in the rural area. Prince William Conservation Alliance Executive Director Kim Hosen said Monday that supervisors should focus on adopting policies that will direct new development to areas around transit.
“Given today’s concerns about climate change and affordable housing, the core principles of the rural crescent are more relevant today than ever,” Hosen said.
The Prince William Conservation Alliance is advocating for incentives programs to protect the county’s rural area, including adopting and funding a purchase of development rights program and making information on conservation easements available to landowners.
The first Planning Commission meeting of 2020 will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. at the James J. McCoart Administration Building.
Commissioners are selected by individual supervisors. Each can appoint one commissioner. New members include:
Juan McPhail, who was appointed by Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac. McPhail is a resident of Woodbridge and a project manager for the U.S. General Services Administration in the National Capital Region. McPhail has worked for the GSA since 1998. McPhail is also a trustee of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Dumfries.
Joseph Fontanella Jr., who was appointed by Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, is a resident of Manassas. He worked for 18 years for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Alexandria. Fontanella served as director of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ U.S. Army Geospatial Center from 2011 until he retired in 2018.
Prior to his work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fontanella served as a U.S. Army battalion commander and U.S. Army engineer officer in a variety of command and staff assignments both overseas and in the U.S.
Ron Yoho, who has been recommended for appointment by Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, has lived in the county for more than 30 years. He worked for 20 years at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency at Fort Belvoir, a combat support agency of the U.S. Department of Defense.
Yoho served as deputy chief information officer for the agency from 2015 until his retirement in 2018 and previously served as chairman of the Prince William County Board of Equalization.
A new chair and vice chair are appointed annually by the members of the commission. According to the Planning Commission’s by-laws and procedures, the nomination and election of officers will occur at the first meeting of the year.
