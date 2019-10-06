On Monday, Oct. 7, the Virginia Department of Transportation will open a new park and ride lot at University Boulevard near Interstate 66 in Gainesville.
The new lot will be open in time for the Monday morning commute, VDOT officials said in a news release.
“Opening with more than 1,000 spaces, the new lot will provide commuters new opportunities to travel by carpool, vanpool, or bus service while I-66 construction is underway,” the news release said.
Other areas of the lot are still under construction. The project is expected to be complete by December 2022, according to the news release.
Monday, drivers will be able to access the lot from University Boulevard; when complete, the lot will offer access from U.S. 29 and “convenient access to and from the I-66 Express Lanes,” according to the news release.
“We’re pleased to see our Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project private partner I-66 Express Mobility Partners and their design-builder FAM Construction successfully deliver these vital improvements and meet this interim project milestone,” Susan Shaw, P.E., VDOT Northern Virginia Megaprojects director said in the news release..
The park and ride lot is on University Boulevard between U.S. 29 and I-66 and includes bus bays with covered waiting areas, designated locations for carpools and slugging and covered bicycle racks, according to the VDOT news release.
OmniRide commuter bus service is scheduled to begin Oct. 28, with Gainesville-Pentagon express service being rerouted from its current location at the Limestone Commuter Lot. Buses run five trips each morning and evening, with half-price fares ($3.45 each way) being subsidized by the Transform 66 Project to encourage commuter alternatives to driving alone during construction, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.