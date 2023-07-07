Most Virginians will see their electricity bills dip by about $14 a month starting in July, thanks to a new state law and a new Dominion Energy strategy to spread its fuel costs over a longer period of time.
Beginning July 1, "typical" residential and non-residential customers will pay lower rates. A typical residential customer uses an average of about 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity each month, according to a Dominion Energy news release.
The rate reduction was enabled by bipartisan legislation passed in the 2023 Virginia General Assembly, which eliminated about $7 in monthly charges. The law also allowed the company to seek regulatory approval to spread fuel costs over a multi-year period, which lowers the monthly fuel charge by an additional $7. The lower fuel charge will remain on an interim basis, pending Virginia State Corporation Commission approval of the company's long-term fuel securitization proposal, the release said.
Over the last 15 years, Dominion's residential rates have remained stable and consistently below national and regional averages. With lower monthly rates going into effect on July 1, the company's residential rates are now 20% below the national average and 39% below the East Coast regional average, the release said.
"At a time when consumers are paying higher prices for most goods and services, we're pleased to lower our customers' rates," Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia, said in a statement.
"This will provide immediate relief for our customers now and ongoing savings in the future. It's an important part of our mission of delivering reliable, affordable and increasingly clean energy to our customers."
In a separate filing with the SCC earlier this week, the company initiated its first biennial base rate review under the legislation passed earlier this year. During the review, which by law occurs every two years, the SCC will assess the company's "base rates," which account for about half of a residential customer's monthly bill. The company is not seeking an increase to its base rates under the review.
