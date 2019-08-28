Starting Friday, Sept. 6, those who attend First Friday events in historic downtown Manassas will be able to tote alcoholic beverages away from bars and restaurants to enjoy other festivities associated with the event.
The City of Manassas is one of the first localities to use a new permit from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority that allows localities to offer such privileges at up to 12 events a year. The permits allow alcoholic beverages to be consumed outdoors within a designated area for special events.
“Using the new permit will allow folks to move more freely, enjoying all of the activities happening during a First Friday event,” said Manassas City Manager W. Patrick Pate. “Participants at events in the City of Manassas enjoy the family-friendly atmosphere and responsible attendees.”
Establishments will have to sell alcoholic beverages in specific plastic cups, which can then be carried around permitted events. Signs will mark the events’ boundaries.
The First Friday event is similar to the annual Bands, Brews and Barbecue, which is held on the Manassas Museum lawn. Participants are allowed to carry their beverage of choice within the footprint of the event.
The 9th Annual Bands, Brews and Barbecue event will be held Saturday, Sept. 7. For more information, click here.
The Sept. 6 First Friday event will be held the night before. The September theme is “First Friday Bedtime Read!” From 6 to 9 p.m., merchants and restaurants will host readers within their businesses to read various children’s books.
“Children (and their families) will travel from business to business to hear the books being read. While the children sit and listen, families will have a few moments to shop,” an event announcement says.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.