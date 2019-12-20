The Prince William County Planning Commission unanimously approved this week plans for the Charlie Boone Memorial bike and skate park in Lake Ridge. The new, 5.6-acre park will include a cement structure, several bike tracks and compact dirt ramps.
The land, located near the intersection of Smoketown Road and Old Bridge Road, is owned by Prince William County and is being developed through a joint agreement between the county and the Charlie Boone Trails Memorial Foundation.
The project began five years ago when 22-year-old local BMX biker and skateboarder Charlie Boone took his own life after a motorcycle accident left him with chronic pain. Since then, his family has worked with the county to create a new memorial skatepark in his honor.
“The vision that we have for this park is for the young people to have to go bike and skate. For many years, they were out in the streets and it’s just not safe for them,” said Wendy Boone, Charlie Boone’s mother, who spoke at the planning commission meeting.
Wendy Boone announced that the park will also feature a memorial wall “to honor the young people who have for one reason or another left us way too soon.”
When complete, the park will be accessible by walking trail along the edge of the site with pedestrian access from Smoketown Road and the Occoquan Bible Church’s existing parking lot. The park has a shared parking agreement with the Occoquan Bible Church.
A spokesperson for Occoquan Bible Church, which is located adjacent to the proposed park, said the church supports the project.
Charlie Boone’s sister, Lynda Lee, also spoke at the meeting. Lee said the Occoquan District doesn’t currently have a place for kids to safely ride their BMX bikes or skateboards.
“I think it would bring our community together by allowing them to have that safe place. It’s something that we’ve needed in this community for a long time,” Lee said.
The area designated for the park is located behind Occoquan Bible Church, between Smoketown and Springwoods Drive, northwest of Old Bridge Road. There are several residential townhome and apartment communities within walking distance to the new park.
The project now heads the Prince William Board of County Supervisors for final approval.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
