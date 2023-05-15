Interstate 95 commuters, this is the day you have been waiting for.
The new “auxiliary lane” on southbound I-95 that extends the road’s four lanes beyond the infamous Occoquan River-area bottleneck is open, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Monday, May 15.
The $23.7 million project added a regular lane on the southbound side of the highway between Va. 123, also known as Gordon Boulevard, and Prince William Parkway, also known as Va. 294. Work began on the project back in June 2021 as a result of the I-95 Corridor Improvement Project. A portion of the project was paid for by a “concession fee” provided by Transurban as part of the “95 Express Lanes Project Comprehensive Agreement,” which allowed the private owner of the Express Lanes to extend the tolled lanes further south toward Fredericksburg.
About a mile and a half of the southbound I-95 right shoulder was converted to a travel lane to add the new auxiliary lane. The aim is to make it easier for drivers to merge into and out of traffic between the ramps. About 80,000 vehicles travel through the area every day, according to a VDOT news release.
"Our team is proud to provide transportation solutions for northern Virginia,” said Bill Cuttler a professional engineer and VDOT's Northern Virginia deputy district engineer. “This auxiliary ramp will allow drivers to begin exiting one mile earlier, which will make a big difference for drivers caught in southbound congestion.”
The bottleneck has slowed traffic for years and has contributed to the I-95 corridor ranking as one of the worst areas for traffic in the U.S.
