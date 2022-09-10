Photo_News_Courageous Four_Unveiling.jpg

Zella Brown, the lone surviving member of the “Courageous Four” unveils a new historical marker honoring herself and the three other teachers who led the way in desegregating Prince William County Schools in 1964.

Also pictured, to the left of the marker, are the daughters of the Courageous Four teachers Mary G. Porter and Fannie Fitzgerald. From left: Porter's daughters, Hazel Porter Sykes and Gwen Porter Washington and Fitzgerald's daughters, Benita Fitzgerald Mosely and Kim Fitzgerald Lennon.

To the right of Brown are Prince William County School Board members Chair Dr. Babur Lateef, Justin Wilk (Potomac), Lillie Jessie (Occoquan), Jen Wall (Gainesville) and Diane Raulston (Neabsco). 

 By Jill Palermo
Photo_News_Courageous Four_Zella.jpg

Zella Brown, 86, speaks during the Saturday, Sept. 10 ceremony to unveil a new historic marker honoring herself and the other three teachers known as "The Courageous Four." The women led the way to desegregate Prince William County schools in 1964.
Photo_News_Courageous Four_Fannie at Fred Lynn.jpg

In this undated photo, Fannie Fitzgerald is pictured with one of her earlier classes at what was then Fred Lynn Elementary and Intermediate School in Woodbridge.
Photo_News_Courageous Four_marker.jpg

The new historical marker honoring “The Courageous Four,” which stands outside Fannie Fitzgerald Elementary School in Dale City. 
