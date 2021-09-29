New elementary school planned for Woodbridge to displace church, homeless nonprofit

Prince William County needs a new elementary school in north Woodbridge to alleviate crowding at least five area schools, but the site the school division chose for the new building will displace an existing church and a nonprofit dedicated to helping the homeless.
The site is also raising concerns about the fate of an adjacent mobile home park where an estimated 150 lower-income people reside.
The site the school division chose for the new school came to light earlier this month, when the school board voted Sept. 1 to initiate “quick-take” condemnation proceedings on about 4 acres near Fred Lynn Middle School, near the intersection of U.S. 1 and Prince William Parkway.
A school division site plan for the new elementary school dated October 2020, obtained by the Prince William Times, shows a new three-story elementary school on 14 acres planned just east of Fred Lynn Middle School along Prince William Parkway.
The new school would sit on land currently occupied by Pathway Vineyard Church. The church houses StreetLight Community Outreach Ministries, one of the county’s most active nonprofits serving the homeless. The school grounds would also stretch south to directly border the mobile home park, located at Lynn and Griffin drives.
School division spokeswoman Diana Gulotta said the new school site was chosen to provide relief for “current and anticipated” overcrowding at several nearby elementary schools, including Potomac View Elementary, Marumsco Hills Elementary, Featherstone Elementary, Fitzgerald Elementary and Vaughan Elementary. All five schools are currently over capacity.
At about 14 acres, the school site is smaller than a typical elementary school site in the county, Gulotta said in an email.
Gulotta also noted that the school division worked with Prince William County officials to identify the site. “Because finding developable land in the eastern area of the county has become so challenging, the school division worked with several different Prince William County government partner agencies to locate acceptable properties,” Gulotta wrote.
School board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef (At Large) said building the new elementary school is “a top priority” for the school board.
Neither Gulotta nor Lateef, however, would confirm specific information about ongoing negotiations for the new school site, although Gulotta said “discussions with current property holders have been amicable.”
StreetLight would need to vacate church by December 2022
Rose Powers, executive director of StreetLight Community Outreach Ministries, said she was notified by Pathway Vineyard Church’s pastor last week, however, that the nonprofit would need to vacate its offices in the church by the end of next year because the church is planning to sell its land to the school division.
StreetLight Ministries serves hundreds of homeless and low-income individuals in the county. It recently had the contract to operate the county’s overnight homeless shelter at the Ferlazzo building and currently runs an overnight shelter geared toward disabled adults in the county’s former overnight shelter on Telegraph Road.
StreetLight also houses about two dozen “medically fragile,” formerly homeless adults in group homes and apartments it owns and leases in Prince William and Stafford counties.
At Pathway Vineyard Church, Streetlight operates a weekly food pantry. The church has provided StreetLight Ministries office space rent-free for years. Powers said finding a new space for their offices nearby will be costly and could result in a reduction in their services.
“It’s devastating. We weren't planning on this scenario just yet,” Powers said.
Pathway Vineyard Church did not respond to requests for comment about the sale of the property. Gulotta said the school division has not yet purchased the land there.
Mobile home park’s future uncertain
It remains unclear how the plans for the new school will impact the mobile home park, which is adjacent to the proposed school site. The park contains about 40 mobile homes housing 150 residents, most of whom are Hispanic.
Developer and home builder Stanley Martin bought the 4-acre mobile home park and four nearby parcels in 2004 and 2005 for about $5 million. The company initially planned a mixed-use development on the site but has since scaled back its plans to a 48-unit apartment complex, planned for a 3-acre parcel that fronts Mary’s Way.
The school division initiated quick-take or eminent domain proceedings to acquire three parcels owned by a subsidiary of Stanley Martin called “Marumsco Neighborhoods LLC” for the new school. The school division does not plan to purchase the 4 acres housing the mobile home park, however, Lateef said.
Still, the future of the mobile home park is unclear. Both county officials and Truett Young, vice president of land for Stanley Martin Homes’ Northern Virginia division, said there are no immediate plans to close the mobile home park. But Young and Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, indicated that the county may be exploring options to relocate the mobile home park’s residents in the future.
The mobile home park sits directly in a FEMA-designated floodplain and a 100-year flood hazard area and experiences chronic flooding issues, according to people familiar with the park.
Franklin said she hopes the county "can partner with a nonprofit to relocate residents within the mobile community to a different area within the Woodbridge District that is outside of a flood plain.” But she added that, “Any relocation plans will be based solely on whether residents within the mobile park community are interested in moving.”
Franklin said she has been working closely with advocates who work with the mobile home park’s residents “to guarantee that they are fully aware of any plans that may impact their community.”
Advocates with two nonprofit organizations confirmed they are exploring ways to relocate mobile home park residents to another location nearby. But both declined to share specifics and asked that their names not be made public.
Residents and others familiar with the park said flooding often causes up to a foot or more of water to accumulate in some parts of the neighborhood. Most residents move their cars onto a nearby embankment when rainfall is expected to avoid damage to their vehicles. About two years ago, a local nonprofit and county staff were called in to help clean up and repair some of the homes after flooding from a rainstorm badly damaged them.
All the park's residents own their own mobile homes and rent the land they sit on, and their rent ranges from around $300 to $500 a month, according to a community activist who asked that her name not be published.
Prince William Deputy County Executive Rebecca Horner said the county has no current plans to relocate anyone from the mobile home park. But she said the county is aware of the flooding problem and is “paying close attention to the situation.”
“There are homes that are in the flood way and flood plain and obviously, we want everybody to have a safe place to live,” Horner said. “Generally speaking, if we wanted to relocate people, we truly would be relocating people … working with organizations who specialize in affordable housing and subsidized housing to get them relocated into safe areas.”
Stanley Martin Homes disagreed with the school division’s offer for those parcels, Young said. That led to the school board initiating quick-take powers to take ownership of the land while they work out a selling price with Stanley Martin Homes in court.
Young said he “initially thought that [the mobile home park] was going to go away with the school development,” but that the school division, “didn't want to displace everybody.”
He said Stanley Martin Homes will “likely sell it off at some point.” But added: “The county has some ideas about what to do with that property. They've talked about whether or not they want to move all those people to other affordable housing, or whether that land wants to be a future park.”
Three residents of the mobile home park interviewed by Prince William Times said they have been told several times over the past few years by Stanley Martin Homes that they would need to vacate the property. But they said that hasn’t happened yet.
Veronica Ochoa, who has lived with her five children in the park for nearly a decade, said she was told most recently that the mobile home park could be bought to make way for the school, or for a public park. She said she’s worried she her kids won’t have anywhere to go if the park is closed.
“I’m in the low-class. I have kids. And unfortunately, with the pandemic going on, it has been rough. And I guess they don’t care. It’s going to be hard. We are comfortable here. We already have our lives here. Our kids grew up here,” Ochoa said.
Ochoa said she doesn’t think the residents of the mobile home park will receive help from the county or the developer if the property is sold.
“This trailer park is a Hispanic community, and I know how they treat Hispanics. They might think that we’re ignorant. But I know when all this is over that we’re not going to get any benefit out of it. They’re just going to say, ‘Get out. We sold it.’ That’s basically what they’re going to do to us,” Ochoa said.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
