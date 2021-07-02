New data center proposed near Manassas Mall

Yet another data center could be in the works for western Prince William County. Amazon is proposing a new campus on 78 acres of former farmland bordering the Manassas Mall.
Amazon.com Inc.’s data center arm, Amazon Data Services, is requesting a comprehensive plan amendment, rezoning and a special use permit to allow the construction of four data center buildings between Sudley Road and Ashton Avenue, according to Prince William County planning records.
County planners are currently reviewing those applications, according to the county’s website. No public hearings have yet been scheduled before either the Prince William County planning commission nor the board of county supervisors. The application will be reviewed by the planning commission before the supervisors make a final decision.
The data center campus would include four buildings up to 75 feet tall on the property, as well as a new electrical substation, according to the application.
The property is owned by the estate of Lewis Percival Ashby Jr., according to county records. It is among the last remaining agricultural parcels along on Sudley Road between Godwin Drive and Interstate 66. The corridor is now primarily zoned for commercial uses.
Amazon Data Services’ application for the comprehensive plan amendment states: “The property was long used as a family farm in a largely rural area, but the surrounding land use patterns have changed dramatically.”
The property is outside the county’s “Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District,” which allows by-right data center uses in areas with adequate electric infrastructure to support data center uses. The overlay district is currently being reexamined for possible expansion at the direction of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
The board has allowed several data center projects outside the overlay district since it was created in 2016, including the 3 million-square-foot Gainesville Crossing on Va. 29, which was approved in 2019, and the 1-million-square foot Village Place Technology Park on John Marshall Highway in Haymarket, which won the board’s approval on June 15.
Some county supervisors have objected to the approval of data centers outside the overlay district over concerns about whether they could require the construction of new transmission lines.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
