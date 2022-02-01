New data center outside Haymarket advances despite power supply concerns

Prince William County planning commissioners deadlocked last week on a rezoning and special use permit allowing for the construction of a 22-acre data center south of Haymarket despite concerns about whether the project will trigger the need for new power lines.
The 4-4 vote recorded by the planning commission is technically a “tacit approval,” however, meaning it will go to the board of county supervisors with a positive recommendation, according to Planning Commission Chair Don Taylor (at large).
Planning commissioners Juan McPhail (Potomac), Qwendolyn Brown (Neabsco), Robert Perry (Occoquan) and Taylor voted in favor of recommending approval. Commissioners Rick Berry (Gainesville), Tom Gordy (Brentsville), Joe Fontanella (Coles) and Cynthia Moses-Nedd (Woodbridge) voted against it.
The data center, known as John Marshall Commons Technology Park, is the third of three data centers planned near the intersection of Catharpin Road and John Marshall Highway in Haymarket. The first two – Village Place Technology Park and I-66 & Route 29 Technology Park – were approved by the board of county supervisors in 2021.
John Marshall Commons Technology Park is expected to generate $41 million in local taxes for the county over 10 years and create more than 300 temporary construction jobs and between 80 and 100 permanent jobs with an average salary of $125,000, according to the applicant’s representative Sherman Patrick.
All three data centers are outside the county’s Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District – a nearly 10,000-acre area where the current electrical power infrastructure is sufficient to serve electricity-gobbling data centers. John Marshall Commons Technology Park is the smallest of the three, with a proposed footprint of 131,000 square feet. Together, the three data center projects could create up to 4.5 million square feet of data center space – just shy of the county’s current data center footprint.
The county is studying a potential expansion of the district at the request of the board of county supervisors.
Prince William County has 33 data center buildings totaling 5.4 million square feet, according to the Prince William Department of Economic Development.
The planning commission has debated all three data center plans at length amid concerns that power needs will be so great that they may require a new electric transmission line to be built in the area – a situation that could anger residents who live in or near its path.
Earlier this year, Dominion Energy Manager of Electric Transmission Greg Mathe appeared to confirm that new transmission lines will be needed to power the data center cluster at John Marshall Highway and Catharpin, saying that their approval, “is leading towards what is seeming to be needing new infrastructure.”
Coles Planning Commissioner Joe Fontanella and Gainesville Planning Commissioner Rick Berry both voted against recommending approval of John Marshall Commons Technology Park’s rezoning and special use permit, in part because they said it remains unclear whether new electrical transmission lines would be needed in the area.
“I think there’s some debate about what is going to be required in terms of additional infrastructure. It causes me concern that we don’t have the complete picture here,” Fontanella said.
Berry said a “detailed explanation for additional power needs and where it would come from” remains “a big question mark.” Additionally, Berry said approving data centers outside the county’s current Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District while the county is studying a potential expansion is “unreasonable, irrational and irresponsible.”
“I liken it to a doctor performing surgery on a patient without first looking at the X-rays,” Berry said.
Taylor voted in favor of recommending the approval of the rezoning and special use permit. In response to concerns about the potential need for new electrical infrastructure in the area, Taylor said he felt comfortable relying on citizen-activists in western Prince William County to monitor the situation.
“We couldn’t ask for a better citizens watch team than [Elena] Schlossberg, [Karen] Sheehan and [Bob] Weir. I’m very comfortable that if Dominion gets out of line, we’re going to hear about it,” Taylor said.
Schlossberg, Weir and Sheehan are members of The Coalition to Protect Prince William County, a citizen-led nonprofit organization formed in 2014 in response to Dominion Energy’s proposal to build new transmission lines in Haymarket to power an Amazon Web Services, Inc data center.
Speaking on behalf of The Coalition to Protect Prince William County, Weir told commissioners at the meeting that the nonprofit believes new electrical infrastructure in the Haymarket area is imminent.
“When we were discussing this with Dominion, they were very clear, this project, in conjunction with the other ones, if all built, will require a transmission solution in the form of new infrastructure from the east. We’re not talking distribution lines; we’re talking transmission lines,” Weir said.
