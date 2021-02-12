The Prince William Health District will open a new COVID-19 vaccination site at the Manassas Mall Tuesday and will merge its local waiting list -- which now contains nearly 49,000 names -- with a new statewide system.
The move to a new location will close smaller and less functional vaccination sites at Beacon Hall, on George Mason University's Manassas Campus, and at the Edward L. Kelly Leadership Center, officials announced on Friday.
The new vaccination site will be located “next to the Autobahn store,” according to a press release issued by the Prince William Health District Friday, Feb. 12.
“This location provides a larger space for an increased ability for vaccine distribution,” the press release said.
It’s not immediately clear if the new site is an empty storefront or some other kind of building. The health district could not immediately be reached for comment Friday morning.
The Beacon Hall site will close on at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, the press release said.
The health district stopped using the Kelly Leadership Center this week because of space constraints. The space made available in the Kelly building could only accommodate eight vaccination stations. The goal is to have at least 10 to 20 at each site to allow for expansion when more vaccine is made available, Sean Johnson, a spokesman for the Prince William County Emergency Operations Center, said Thursday.
The goal is to “continue to plan for an increase in vaccine allocations and in the months ahead,” the press release said.
Transition to statewide waiting list
In addition to switching to a new location, the Prince William Health District is also transitioning its local vaccine waiting list to a new statewide list announced by Gov. Ralph Northam last week.
As a result, access to the local waiting list will be suspended permanently at 5 p.m. today, Friday, Feb. 12, as the county and the rest of Virginia merge their records into the state system.
People who have already registered for the local waiting list do not have to re-register on the statewide list, however, as the information from the local list will be automatically uploaded into the new statewide system, the release said.
“If you previously registered for the vaccine using the PWHD waitlist form, you will maintain your status in the waitlist queue when your registration is uploaded into the statewide system,” the release said.
On Tuesday, Feb. 16, Virginians will be able to access the new statewide system to confirm they are registered in the new statewide system, the release said.
Existing identification numbers generated from the local waiting list will still be valid on the new statewide site.
“The new pre-registration site will give you better access to information about your registration, but your personal information will not be visible to the public,” the release said.
The state’s pre-registration form does not schedule appointments, however. Those who already have appointments for vaccine should plan to show up for them.
Also, the local health district will continue to make and schedule appointments for residents of the Prince William Health District, which includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.
People’s position on the local Prince William Health District waiting list will not change when the statewide system is activated, the release said.
“The date and time you filled out the form and your vaccination eligibility category will remain the same as it was on the PWHD Waitlist,” the release said.
“The Prince William Health District will upload your registration information to the new state site but will securely save a copy of your registration for official use only if the state site does not work as planned to save your position on the waitlist and contact information,” the release said.
Call center will remain operational
The Prince William Health District’s call center will continue to operate to answering COVID-19 test result questions and assist with COVID-19 vaccine scheduling.
The call center is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and can be reached at 703-872-7759.
While waiting for their vaccine and even after receiving it, residents are urged to continue taking precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
“Whether you have already received the vaccine, or you are eagerly anticipating your turn, we urge you to wear your mask, wash your hands, stay 6 feet apart, and avoid large gatherings and crowds,” the release said.
