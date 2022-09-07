The newly formulated COVID-19 booster shots have arrived in Virginia. And unlike the last round of booster shots – which were approved last March – anyone over the age of 12 is eligible to receive them.
The Virginia Department of Health announced Wednesday morning that health clinics, pharmacies and health care providers should have received the new COVID-19 booster shots over the last few days. The state’s 35 local health districts pre-ordered 100,800 Pfizer-BioNTech vials and 40,900 Moderna vials of the booster shots through the VDH, according to Logan Anderson, a VDH public information officer.
The new boosters are “bivalent” vaccinations, meaning they are formulated to help the body fight more than one strain of the novel coronavirus: both the original strain and the more contagious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron variant. The Omicron variant emerged in the U.S. in November 2021 and drove the largest spike in U.S. cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
“The elderly and those with significant chronic disease remain at the highest risk of severe illness and hospitalization due to COVID-19,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Colin M. Greene said in a statement. “Being vaccinated and boosted significantly reduces this risk.”
Exactly when people should get the booster shot based on their individual circumstances is complicated, and the VDH recommends that people consult their doctors to discuss the best timing for the shots, the news release said.
In general, the CDC recommends that people wait at least two months between an initial vaccine series or an earlier booster shot to receive the new bivalent booster shot. Those who have contracted COVID-19 are advised to wait at least three months between the onset of symptoms and the new booster shot, according to the CDC guidance.
The new bivalent vaccine will replace the previous, monovalent (single viral strain) booster shot for those age 12 and older. For those between the ages of 5 and 11, the monovalent booster will remain available for those who have not yet received it.
On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Prince William Health District announced that the new bivalent booster shots would be available at local mobile vaccine clinics, which operate twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, the clinic sets up on the east side of the county, usually in Dumfries, and on Thursdays, the clinic is in Manassas.
On Thursday, Sept. 8, the mobile clinic will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Manassas Shopping Center, near the 7-Eleven at 9166 Mathis Ave. in Manassas. Appointments are not needed for the mobile health clinics. The health district announces the mobile vaccine clinic’s location every week on its website.
The last round of booster shots, which came available in March 2022, were offered only to those age 50 and older. Those shots were not formulated for the Omicron variant but provided protection against severe illness caused by the variant, officials said at the time.
The first booster shots, which were released in November 2021, were available to anyone over the age of 5. But many children had only recently received their first round of vaccinations when the boosters became available, meaning most children were not immediately eligible for the booster shots. For the first round of boosters, people had to wait five months after their initial vaccination to receive the shots.
The latest bivalent booster shot is still being studied for those younger than 12, the CDC says.
Uptake of both the first and second booster shots has lagged behind that of the initial vaccine. In the Prince William Health District, which includes Manassas and Manassas Park, uptake of the initial booster has been especially low among younger age groups. Only 5.6% of kids ages 5 to 11 received an initial booster shot, while 43% of kids in that age group are considered “fully vaccinated,” meaning they received two shots of the initial vaccine, according to the VDH.
Uptake of the booster shots has been highest among Prince William Health District residents between 75 and 84 years old. In that group, 86.1% are “fully vaccinated,” while 72.4% received the first booster shot and 49.9% received the second booster shot.
Locally, no age group has seen a majority of its members receive the second booster shot. Only 28.6% of those age 55 to 64 received the second booster shot, while 44.8% of those age 65 to 74 received a second booster shot and 46.7% of those age 85 or older did.
The new booster shot – which is the third for those over 50 and the second for those age 12 to 49 – will be free to the public, just as earlier COVID-19 vaccinations were.
To find free vaccine, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages.
(1) comment
The State of Virginia is saying to see your health care provider for the Omicron booster because they heavily advertised that one can find and schedule on their website which turns out to be not true. I think what they've done is unconscionable.
Has nobody learned from the first COVID?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.