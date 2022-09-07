Close-up of bottles of COVID-19 vaccine

Vials of COVID-19 vaccine

 Howard County, Maryland Health Department
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Mr_E
Mr_E

The State of Virginia is saying to see your health care provider for the Omicron booster because they heavily advertised that one can find and schedule on their website which turns out to be not true. I think what they've done is unconscionable.

Has nobody learned from the first COVID?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.