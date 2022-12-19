A sign on the wall of the Prince William County Law Library, recently relocated from the basement to the third floor of the Prince William County Judicial Center, now honors Paul B. Ebert, Virginia’s longest serving commonwealth’s attorney, who retired in 2019.
The sign states that the library, open to the public, continues the “legacy of service by ensuring access to justice for all,” according to a Prince William County news release.
“Many years ago, the law library was relegated to the deepest corner of the basement, and that really undermined its main mission,” current Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk Jacqueline Smith, also an attorney, said in a news release. “The mission of the law library is to provide access to justice for all citizens regardless of their socio-economic status.”
Ebert, who served Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park as its top prosecuting attorney from 1967 to 2019, rose to national prominence as a result of the Lorena Bobbitt and Beltway Sniper cases.
Bill Stevens, Ebert’s friend and longtime colleague, spoke at the law library dedication and, in a roast-like style, told the story of a prank Ebert played on him when he was fresh out of law school. According to Stevens, Ebert sent him looking for the law library within a month after they first met.
“He gave me some directions, and they were confusing at best, so I left and wandered around the courthouse. There was only a circuit court on the second floor. There was only a county court on the right. There were some clerk’s offices, and I couldn’t find the law library. So, I go over into the annex and I’m inquiring about the law library. Leda Thomas was the clerk of the circuit court and she sort of smiled and said, ‘What are you talking about?’ and I said, ‘Well, Ebert told me the law library was around here,’ and she said, ‘There’s no law library.’ I never did get him back for that,” Stevens said.
He went on to recognize Ebert’s service.
“There’s dedication in a job like this. If you wonder what it’s like to run for reelection, Paul did it 13 times. These were for four-year terms, and he became the longest-serving commonwealth’s attorney in the commonwealth and maybe, arguably, in the country. I think for his service, to the commonwealth, to this county, to the citizens and to all the cases, I think it’s only fitting and proper that this law library be dedicated to him.”
Ebert’s daughter, Kathy Gravett, said his family was pleased to see the county’s new law library dedicated in her father’s honor. The library is used by more than 7,000 people annually.
“I think it’s fantastic and very special and well-deserved. We couldn’t be more pleased and honored,” she said, according to the county news release.
Ebert thanked everyone for coming and said he was honored at the dedication.
