New year, new board: The most diverse Prince William Board of Supervisors in the county's history was sworn into office Monday, Jan. 7. Front, from left: Supervisors Yesli Vega, R-Coles; Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large; Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac; and Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge. Back, from left: Supervisors Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan; Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville; Peter Candland, R-Gainesville; and Victor Angry, D-Neabsco.