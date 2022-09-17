Prince William County’s new Animal Services Center will be open for a ribbon-cutting and public tours today, Saturday, Sept. 17, until 5 p.m.
The more than 27,000-square-feet facility features a two-stall, medical-grade barn, four outdoor play yards for dogs, multiple smaller outdoor play areas, a community cat room, individually ventilated cat condos and separate housing areas for all species ranging from dogs and cats to livestock and our small, furry, feathered and scaley animals.
It also features an upgraded HVAC system to reduce airborne diseases and a veterinarian suite capable of surgeries and advanced medical care for animals, according to a county news release.
The shelter is located at 14807 Bristow Road in Manassas.
Main parking for the event on will be at the Edward L. Kelly Leadership Center, 14715 Bristow Road, with free shuttle service available.
Hosted by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors and the Prince William County Police Department, the event will feature guest speakers and informational tables about the community groups and partners who were instrumental in supporting and advocating for the new shelter, including the Prince William SPCA and Prince William Humane Society.
The center will have special opening day hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday (last tour beginning at 4 p.m.) and normal operating hours Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
The new Animal Services Center replaces the previous 45-year-old obsolete and outgrown shelter, which originally opened in 1975 when the county’s population was significantly less than the nearly half a million residents of today.
The old shelter was riddled with issues and posed ongoing concerns regarding adequate housing space for animals, medical care limitations and the necessary storage for materials needed for the care of animals. In 2017, the county supervisors approved the construction of the new facility as a priority to meet the needs of the growing county, the release said.
