Prince William County is at a “higher risk” for transmitting COVID-19 in local schools based on its number of COVID-19 cases over the past 14 days and at “moderate risk” based on the local health district’s percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests, according to a new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention measure aimed at guiding local decision-making about public schools.
The measures – cases and percent-positivity level -- are two of three “core indicators” school division administrators and local health officials should watch to better assess the safety of opening schools for in-person learning based on community transmission of the novel coronavirus, the CDC says.
The third core indicator is the school division’s own assessment of its ability to implement what the CDC calls “key mitigation strategies.”
They include the “consistent and correct use” of face coverings; maintaining 6 feet of social distancing between students and staff at all times; following hand hygiene and “respiratory etiquette;” regular and frequent cleaning; and contact-tracing in collaboration with the local health department, according to CDC guidance about the new tool.
The CDC also includes five “secondary indicators” in the new metric, which should be used “to support the decision-making process,” the CDC said.
The secondary indicators include the percent change in cases per 100,000 residents compared to the previous week as well as hospital measures, such as the occupancy rates of hospital beds and intensive care units, particularly by COVID-19 patients. Local outbreaks are also a secondary indicator.
Such measures can “indicate the severity of illness in the community and whether the health care system can serve more patients,” the CDC says of the secondary indicators.
Prince William County ranked in the “lowest risk” category on the secondary indicators on Monday, Sept. 28.
The CDC K-12 measure was one of two new pandemic metrics Virginia Department of Health officials unveiled Monday, Sept. 28.
The second was the VDH’s own “pandemic metric dashboard,” which was designed by state health officials to assess and measure community spread of COVID-19 for the same purpose -- helping local school division officials decide when it’s safe to open schools. That tool breaks down the data by region -- not locality -- and incorporates more measures and different thresholds than the CDC tool.
The CDC’s K-12 measure has five levels of risk: lowest risk, lower risk, moderate risk, higher risk and highest risk. Prince William County, for example, ranks in the second-to-highest risk level – “higher risk” – on COVID-19 cases, while it is ranked at a “moderate risk”-- the third-highest level – on the percent positivity of COVID-19 tests.
The state’s pandemic metric dashboard uses two or three levels of severity – “high threshold” and “moderate threshold” – to categorize its measures.
Speaking to reporters Monday, state epidemiologist Dr. Lillian Peake said the two tools can be used together by local officials to better understand the risk at the local level that COVID-19 will be transmitted through local schools. It’s also meant to help communities understand what must be done to mitigate the risks, Peake said.
“The data that we’re showing are not intended to be a forecast,” Peake said. “They really are available to take within the context of the local setting to understand what steps they need to take to reduce transmission of the virus.”
Local schools plan in-person learning Nov. 10
The new information comes as local school divisions around the state are devising plans to ease into in-person instruction. In Northern Virginia, all school divisions, including Prince William County’s, began the year online for most students.
Prince William brought about 1,200 special education students and some learning English as a second language back into schools four days a week starting Tuesday, Sept. 8. The school division is now moving forward with plans to give students the option to return to school two days a week starting on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Parents have until Sunday, Oct. 4, to indicate whether their students will opt to return under “the 50% plan,” so named because only about 50% of each school’s students will be in the building one time. The numbers will allow the school division to provide at least 3 feet of social-distancing space between students, but not necessarily 6 feet, Superintendent Steven Walts has said.
Prince William County Schools also released its own health metrics page on the school division website last week to track COVID-19 cases reported in the school division.
As of Tuesday, Sept. 29, the school division was reporting 36 cases, but only seven had “close contact” with others in a school building, defined as someone who was within 6 feet of a person who tests positive for COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes during the time in which the person was contagious.
In cases with close contacts, a letter is emailed to staff and family members by the schools’ principals, according to Diana Gulotta, school division spokeswoman.
Some teachers and parents are already questioning whether the school division should pursue in-person instruction given the local risk. Many note the inability to guarantee 6 feet of social distancing as well as the added burden on local teachers, many of whom will have to teach students both in person and virtually at the same time.
An online petition calling for Prince William schools to remain virtual had garnered 1,663 signatures as of Tuesday, Sept. 29. In addition to the safety risks, the petition asks parents and students to consider the disruption of shifting the 50% model. The school division is still working on staffing arrangements, and some students will have different teachers or will still be instructed by remote teachers while sitting inside classrooms under the 50% plan.
“The proposed 50/50 plan will create even more disruptions and confusion among the students, primarily our middle schoolers and high schoolers. It will also place extreme amounts of stress on the faculty and staff, who have adjusted and adapted countless lessons to a virtual-only setting, as they will need to undo and redo all of the planning already done,” the petition states.
In an online forum Monday night with Kristina Kotlus, founder of the “PWC Moms” Facebook page, School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef acknowledged those challenges but said the school board remains committed to allowing students to return to school at least two days a week in November if they choose.
“We don’t want to bring folks in [to schools] if we can’t do it safely. We don’t want to put people at unnecessary risk. But we also recognize we have an obligation to bring [students] back under Phase 3 and we’re going to do that,” Lateef said.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
