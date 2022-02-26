New CDC guidelines place Prince William at ‘low’ COVID-19 community level; Manassas, Manassas Park at ‘medium’

On Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was recommending that everyone in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park age 2 and older wear masks inside public indoor spaces, including in schools, due to a still “high” level of community transmission of COVID-19.
By Friday, however, the guidance from the federal agency changed. Under a new metric that aims to assess not only COVID-19 cases but also COVID-19’s impact on local hospitals, Prince William County’s “COVID-19 community level” is now “low,” while Manassas and Manassas Park are at a “medium” COVID-19 community level, according to the CDC.
The new metric and categories, announced Friday, Feb. 25, are an effort to take a broader look at the virus’s effect on communities with the aim of preventing serious cases of COVID-19 that could overwhelm local hospitals, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, told reporters Friday.
Masks optional for school division staff, on school buses
As a result of the new guidance, masks are now optional in Prince William County schools for teachers, staff and volunteers, Superintendent LaTanya McDade announced in a letter to students, families and staff Friday evening.
Masks are also optional for students on school buses as a result of the CDC’s revised guidance. Students and staff enrolled in federally funded and regulated Head Start preschool classrooms, however, will still be required to wear masks, McDade’s letter said.
The superintendent also noted that the school division could change its rules regarding masks if the county’s COVID-19 community level changes according to the new CDC metric.
“PWCS will adjust these requirements should the community levels change,” the superintendent’s letter said.
Masks have been optional for students in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park schools since Tuesday, Feb. 22 as a result of a new state law the Virginia General Assembly adopted the previous week that gave parents the option of having their children wear masks in schools.
McDade’s letter cited the change in CDC recommendations on masks as the reason behind the policy change for teachers, staff and volunteers. Under the new metric announced Feb. 25, the CDC is recommending masking in indoor public settings, including schools, only in areas where the COVID-19 community level is “high.” In areas with “low” or “medium” COVID-19 community levels, masks are recommended only if people have symptoms of COVID-19, test positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, according to the new guidelines.
People who are immunocompromised or at high risk for COVID-19 are advised to talk with their doctors about wearing masks as well as whether they might be candidates for special treatments for COVID-19, such as anti-viral drugs or monoclonal antibodies.
The guidance also notes that all individuals should make their own decisions about mask-wearing based on their own circumstances.
“At all levels, people can wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by personal level of risk,” the new guidance states.
New metric based on 3 criteria
Whether a locality is at a low, medium or high COVID-19 community level is based on three criteria: community transmission rate of COVID-19, rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents and the percent of staffed hospital beds occupied by patients with COVID-19.
To qualify for a “low” COVID-19 community level, a locality must have fewer than 200 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents; fewer than 10 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 residents over the last seven days; and fewer than 10% of its staffed local hospital beds occupied by patients with COVID-19, according to the CDC website.
A “medium” COVID-19 community level means a locality has had 200 or more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days; or that between 10 and 19.9 patients per 100,000 residents have been admitted to local hospitals with COVID-19 over the past seven days; and that between 10 and 14.9% of its staffed local hospital beds are occupied with COVID-19 patients.
A “high” COVID-19 community level means a locality has more than 200 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents; more than 10 new hospitalizations per 100,000 residents over the past seven days; and more than 10% of its staffed hospital beds occupied with COVID-19 patients.
"The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the CDC website states.
The COVID-19 community transmission rate in Prince William County was above 300 just two weeks ago but has been steadily falling from a high of more than 1,500 cases per 100,000 residents in mid-January – the peak of the most recent surge of COVID-19 cases, which was driven by the omicron variant.
Among Prince William County’s three hospitals, however, only Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center publicly shares its COVID-19 hospitalizations daily. Sentara’s Woodbridge hospital reported 12 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, Feb. 25 – down from a high of more than 90 in mid-January.
Statewide, there were 1,002 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, Feb. 25. The current seven-day average of hospitalizations, at 1,161, is down 70% from the seven-day average of 3,870 on Jan. 21, the peak of statewide hospitalizations during the omicron surge.
Local cases
Daily COVID-19 cases reported in the Prince William Health District continued to decline this past week and even fell into negative territory from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, as cases were removed from the county’s tally and transferred to that of the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, according to a Virginia Department of Health spokesman.
The county reported 20 new cases on Friday, Feb. 25, and 139 new cases Thursday, Feb. 24. The seven-day average of new cases stood at negative 15 on Friday, Feb. 25, however, due to the negative cases reported earlier in the week. The local seven-day average in new cases is down from 93 one week ago, a decline of 116%, according to VDH data.
But the accuracy of the newer case data is unclear given the rise in at-home testing, the results of which are often not reported to state and local health districts, said Sean Johnson, spokesman for the Prince William Health District.
“Only if the [positive tests] are reported, are we going to get an accurate number,” Johnson said in a recent interview.
Local deaths
Even as cases have fallen in recent weeks, deaths reported in the Prince William Health District continue to rise. Since Wednesday, Feb. 16, 28 new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, according to the VDH.
The number of newly reported deaths includes 17 residents of the county, which brings the county’s death toll since the pandemic began to 700.
The City of Manassas lost four more residents, bringing the city’s death toll to 68, while Manassas Park lost an additional seven residents, bringing its death toll to 24.
