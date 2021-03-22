New Balls Ford Road realignment, I-95 auxiliary lane project moving forward

Two major road projects – both funded through Northern Virginia’s toll lane agreements – are moving forward on both the west and east sides of Prince William County.
On the west end, construction is underway to realign roughly 1.9 miles of Balls Ford Road between Devlin Road and Doane Drive. On the east end, a contract was awarded for the Interstate 95 auxiliary lane that aims to free up the long-standing bottleneck in the southbound lanes near Occoquan.
Balls Ford realignment
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved the final design for the new Prince William Parkway interchange and Balls Ford Road realignment in July 2020. The project will realign Balls Ford Road as a four-lane, divided roadway with a raised median and a sidewalk on one side and a multi-use path on the other side.
The project will take Balls Ford Road over the Prince William Parkway with a diverging diamond interchange. The project will also include a bridge over the existing Norfolk Southern Railway.
The completed road project aims to relieve existing and projected future traffic congestion and improve safety at the intersection of Balls Ford Road and Prince William Parkway.
The Prince William County Department of Transportation is administering the project with state money that came through the Transform I-66 “Outside the Beltway Concessionaire Fund,” which allocated $143 million to fully fund the project. The project is expected to be complete in November 2022.
I-95 auxiliary lane
On the east end, a contract for the long-awaited auxiliary lane on I-95 near Occoquan was awarded by the Virginia Department of Transportation last week.
The extra lane will be built in the southbound lanes of I-95 from Gordon Boulevard to the Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge with completion scheduled for fall 2022.
The project will convert about a mile and a half of the existing shoulder lane into a travel lane, from the end of the existing entrance ramp from Va. 123 to the beginning of the exit ramp to the Prince William Parkway.
The auxiliary lane will make it easier for drivers to merge into and out of traffic between the ramps and free up additional room for through-drivers.
Southbound I-95 averages about 92,000 vehicles a day in this area, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation press release.
The project will also provide a new paved shoulder, relocate noise walls as needed, replace impacted roadway lighting, install or upgrade guardrails and build new retaining walls.
The Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded a $14.6 million contract to Corman Kokosing Construction Co. of Annapolis Junction, Maryland, for construction of the project at their March 17 meeting.
Work will begin later this spring and is expected to be complete in fall 2022.
All work will be done within the existing right-of-way and mostly beyond concrete barriers, with few traffic impacts expected, according to the VDOT press release.
The project is being completed as part of the I-95 Corridor Improvement Plan, and is financed with a portion of the concession fee provided under the 95 Express Lanes Project Comprehensive Agreement.
