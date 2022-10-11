Prince William County officials recently celebrated the completion of a $1.2 million new sidewalk designed to offer Dale City pedestrians an easier and safer route to the Dale City commuter lot, the Dale City Farmers Market and Center Plaza, which includes the Giant grocery store and other shops.
The new sidewalk runs along Gemini Way. About 80% of the project’s funding was provided by a federal transportation alternatives grant with the remainder coming from the office of Neabsco District Supervisor Victor Angry, according to a county news release.
During a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony, Prince William County officials noted that while smaller than most county transportation projects, the new sidewalk will have a big impact in easing trips for pedestrians, who have long used the grassy area alongside Gemini Way to get to the commuter lot as evidenced by what county Transportation Director Rick Canizales called “a goat path” worn into the turf by people walking alongside the road.
“It’s the little things that mean the most,” Angry said in the release. “This may just be a short sidewalk [but] it means the most when we keep talking about pedestrian safety and sidewalk improvements and we keep talking about infrastructure to provide walkability. … There was a very clear need for a sidewalk to ensure pedestrian accessibility, connectivity and safety for residents.”
“We have many large, complex projects that tend to receive the most attention, but at any given time, standalone pedestrian and bicycle projects, such as the Gemini Way Sidewalk Project, account for 10% of all active projects,” added Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large. “Sidewalks are one of the most important investments we as a community can make.”
The Dale City Commuter Lot serves four major OmniRide commuter bus routes during the week and hosts the weekly Dale City Farmers Market on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
