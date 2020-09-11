Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.