Prince William County officials released a short video Friday to remember the 22 residents who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 terrorist attack on the Pentagon, which occurred 19 years ago today.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic prevented county officials from holding their annual Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony this year.
The video, titled "Never Forget," features Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, who explains the county's 9-11 memorial, which was constructed at government complex in the years since the attacks.
The names of the 22 Prince William County residents who died at the Pentagon are typically read during the annual ceremony.
They included:
- Sergeant First Class John J. Chada, U.S. Army, Retired
- Petty Officer Third Class Jamie L. Fallon, U.S. Navy
- Amelia V. Fields
- Lt. Col. Robert J. Hymel, U.S. Air Force, Retired
- Sergeant Major Lacey B. Ivory, U.S. Army
- Judith L. Jones
- David W. Laychak
- James T. Lynch, Jr.
- Gene E. Maloy
- Robert J. Maxwell
- Molly L. McKenzie
- Craig J. Miller
- Diana B. Padro
- Rhonda S. Rasmussen
- Edward V. Rowenhorst
- Judy Rowlett
- Donald D. Simmons
- Jeff L. Simpson
- Cheryle D. Sincock
- Chief Information Systems Technician Gregg H. Smallwood, U.S. Navy
- Sergeant Major Larry L. Strickland, U.S. Army
- Sandra L. White
