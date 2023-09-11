As they have on each Sept. 11 for the last 21 years, local residents, first-responders and public officials gathered outside Prince William County’s 9-11 memorial Monday to remember local residents killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and to reflect on impacts of the day still felt more than two decades later.
About 150 people turned out for the 10 a.m. ceremony, which occurred under sunny skies and in front of the county’s 9-11 memorial, which was constructed about a decade ago from steel beams recovered from World Trade Center debris.
Several yards behind the steel beams is a Pentagon-shaped fountain with two streams of water to commemorate the twin towers. All 22 names of the Prince William County residents lost in the attack on the Pentagon are etched into the base of the fountain.
The ceremony was led by Prince William Board of County Supervisors’ Chair Ann Wheeler who noted that Prince William County was “deeply impacted” by the terrorist attacks. The county lost more residents at the Pentagon than any other jurisdiction in the Washington, D.C. area.
Wheeler also noted that remembering 9-11 is also about remembering the sense of unity felt across the country in the event’s aftermath.
“We must never forget Sept. 11, 2001. We must never forget the sacrifice and suffering of so many and the pain of our nation,” Wheeler said. “But let us not forget Sept. 12 and what that meant for the healing and strength of our country. At the end of the day, we are stronger together. We are better together, and we are more resilient together.”
Before Wheeler’s brief remarks, retired Prince William County Fire Department Lt. Jeff Howdyshell performed the traditional “Tolling of the Bell” to honor the more than 400 first responders who were killed at the World Trade Center.
Afterward, Wheeler read the names of the 22 residents who were killed on Sept. 11. Bagpipes playing “Amazing Grace,” and local bugler Donna Flory played “Taps.”
In interviews after the ceremony, two of the county’s youngest elected officials, Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, and Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, shared memories of where they were on Sept. 11, 2001, and how the attacks on the country and the years of war afterward shaped their lives and their understanding of public service.
Boddye, 36, said he was in eighth grade when the attacks occurred, while Franklin was 15 and in 10th grade. Both say they remember spending their schooldays talking about the attacks – Boddye in Los Angeles, California and Franklin outside Memphis, Tennessee.
Franklin said Sept. 11 helped her understand the importance of public service. Boddye said the day’s events would go on to shape his generation, as his peers went on to fight in the decade-long War on Terror. Boddye shared that his wife, Lisanne, served in the Army and was part of the cleanup crew at Ground Zero and then served two tours in Iraq.
“It definitely helped inform my understanding of politics and how decisions are made and how it affects people,” Boddye said. “It sort of defined everything we knew, because from then on, all my generation has known is that we’ve been at war.”
Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky said he spent Sept. 11 manning the county’s emergency services operation and sending firefighters to Arlington to backfill for firefighters responding to the Pentagon. Prince William County firefighters also filled shifts at the Pentagon in the days and weeks following the attacks, he said.
Unlike at the World Trade Center, no first responders were killed at the Pentagon.
Smolsky said he believes it’s important to continue to commemorate the 9-11 attacks.
“That’s the motto: Never Forget,” he said. “I just wonder, if we didn’t do this, how soon would it be forgotten? In today’s society, I’m afraid it wouldn’t take long.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
