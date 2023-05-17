Rodney Reams was a semi-retired real estate agent who once worked for defense contractor SAIC. His wife, Sandra Reams, was a retired schoolteacher who recently began teaching adult English classes in Prince William County. They'd lived on a quiet, leafy street near the banks of the Occoquan River since the mid-1980s.
Their adult son, Nick Reams, 38, studied engineering at George Mason University but didn’t have a job. He lived with Rodney and Sandra Reams, according to a longtime neighbor who declined to give her name but lived with her mother across the street from the Reams and described them as family friends for more than three decades.
On Monday, May 15, Sandra Reams, 71, called their home upset because Nick had said something concerning. He told them something to the effect of, “They’re coming in the morning to stab us all,” the woman said.
The woman said her mother offered to sit with Sandra Reams to make sure everything was OK. Sandra Reams declined, the neighbor said, but promised she would keep her cell phone close by.
On Tuesday morning, the unthinkable happened.
“When we got up, my mom said, ‘Something happened across the street,’” the neighbor said. “I came out, and there were cop cars everywhere.”
Rodney Reams, 67, called police at about 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, to report that his adult son had “killed his wife and stabbed him,” according to a recording of police radio traffic. Rodney Reams told a police dispatcher he thought his wife was dead. He then said he felt “very weak” and stopped responding to the dispatcher’s questions.
At about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, Prince William County police reported that three people had died from stab wounds suffered during an apparent domestic dispute at a home in the 5100 block of Cannon Bluff Drive in northwest Woodbridge.
On Wednesday, police identified the victims as the Reamses and said evidence suggests that Nick Reams fatally stabbed his mother with a bayonet. The son and father then got into an altercation with the weapon, and both suffered fatal stab wounds, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
When officers arrived at the home, they found Rodney, Sandra and Nick Reams suffering from stab wounds. Sandra Reams was pronounced dead at the scene, while both Rodney and Nick Reams were transported to an area hospital where they died from their injuries, according to Officer Wade Dickinson, a Prince William County police spokesman, said Tuesday.
"It is currently believed the son’s fatal injuries were not self-inflicted and were sustained during the altercation with his father," Perok said in the Wednesday, May 17 news release. "The father was able to contact police before being transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries."
Police investigators remained at the house all day Tuesday, leaving at about 6 p.m., said the mother and daughter who lived across the street.
Standing at the foot of the Reamses' driveway, the women said they were in shock about what happened. “Not even tears yet, just stunned,” the older woman said.
The Reamses, she added, “just helped everybody in this whole neighborhood – with anything.”
They talked about how Rodney Reams built the home himself and was so meticulous that parts of it were not yet finished, including some wood trim and other “little things,” the older woman said.
They also spoke of how Nick Reams did pet-sitting and readily volunteered to care for neighbors’ dogs or take them for walks. He and his mom walked down their street every morning. Recently, Nick Reams had spent a lot of time sitting with another neighbor’s sick husband so he wouldn’t be alone. The man recently died, and Nick Reams seemed to be grieving his loss, they said.
At the same time, they noted that Nick Reams was quiet and very shy and could be “quite a bit odd,” the younger woman said. The parents had tried to seek help for him, the older woman said.
“With an adult, you can’t make them do anything unless they threaten someone,” the daughter noted.
Sandra Reams, they said, was a retired Stafford County teacher who taught 5th and 6th grade English and Virginia history. She just recently went back to work teaching English to mostly adult learners.
“Her students all just graduated. It was a nighttime ceremony,” the older woman said. “They would be devastated. They just loved her.”
Clarification: This story has been updated to note that Sandra and Rodney Reams did seek help for their son's mental health issues, according to their neighbor, and also to note that Sandra Reams taught fifth and sixth grade English and Virginia history for Stafford County schools before she retired.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.