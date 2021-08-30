Nearly 300 Prince William students, staff in quarantine as second week of school begins

Like other school divisions across the state, Prince William County’s schools began their second week of classes on Monday with hundreds of students and 11 staff members stuck at home in quarantine as a result of COVID-19 exposures at school.
Prince William County schools have so far sent 284 students and 11 staff members home to quarantine because of exposures to a “close contact” who has a probable or positive case of COVID-19, according to school division data released Monday.
Also, at least one entire classroom – a kindergarten class at Lake Ridge Elementary – went completely virtual as of today, Monday, Aug. 30, because of at least one positive or probable COVID-19 case, according to a parent of a child at the school.
The school division has not disclosed how many students and staff are quarantining because of the case at Lake Ridge Elementary involving the kindergarten class.
The numbers contain a bit of a silver lining. COVID-19 vaccines saved 104 students from having to quarantine during the first week of school because of close contacts with a probable or positive case, said Diana Gulotta, spokeswoman for Prince William County schools.
School division staff members who have a close contact with a positive case only have to quarantine if they are showing symptoms of COVID-19 or are unvaccinated. It's not clear if the 11 staff members currently in quarantine are having to do so because they are unvaccinated or are showing symptoms; that information has not been provided by the school division.
Prince William County’s nearly 90,000-student school division just completed its first week of school on Friday, Aug. 27.
The school division reported a total of 104 new positive or probable COVID-19 cases among students and 20 among staff during the first week of classes, Gulotta said in a Monday, Aug. 30 email.
It’s not clear which or how many schools have sent students home to quarantine. The school division has not yet released a school-by-school breakdown of quarantines. The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard reports cases by school but not quarantines.
Gulotta said the information is fluid and takes time to verify. But the school division has not yet responded when asked why the information has not yet been incorporated into the school division’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Parents of students in one kindergarten class at Lake Ridge Elementary School were notified Sunday, Aug. 29, that their entire class would meet only virtually starting today, according to an email to families obtained by the Prince William Times.
Parent Rachel McGinnis, who has a son in the classroom, said she was notified by the school nurse on Thursday, Aug. 26, that the “whole class” was being quarantined. She said she was not told why the entire class had to quarantine.
McGinnis said her other two children – both of whom are too young to be vaccinated – were not told to quarantine because of their younger brother’s close contact. But McGinnis said she decided to keep them home from school as well to make sure they have no symptoms.
Her kindergartener was showing no signs of COVID-19 as of Sunday night. Still, she said it was frustrating for him to have to stay inside and not play with his neighborhood friends.
“This has been super hard since Thursday since especially the kindergartener loves to play outside, and all he has done is cry out the window; he can’t play with his friends,” McGinnis said in an email. “It’s almost making us think about pulling to homeschool, so they don’t have to keep doing this constantly.”
The COVID-19 pandemic and an ongoing surge of new cases driven by the more contagious Delta variant have caused hundreds of students across Virginia into quarantine since the new school year began.
In Fauquier County, more than 560 students were in quarantine because of COVID-19 exposures last week. In Fredericksburg, an entire school – Walker-Grant Middle – closed last week because of multiple cases, related outbreaks and a “critical staff shortage,” according to a notice sent home to students.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.