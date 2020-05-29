A proposed natural gas pipeline project opposed by some state and local officials as well as the Northern Virginia police training academy will get a second public hearing on June 8, state officials announced this week.
The Virginia Natural Gas Header Improvement Project aims to add 24 miles of new gas pipeline in central and northern Virginia and two new compressor stations that will bring natural gas from the Transco pipeline in Prince William County to the C4GT power plant planned for Charles City County.
The project includes several miles of new pipeline in Prince William County as well as a new compressor station in Nokesville.
The project has long been opposed by environmental groups as well as some elected officials because it is seen as a step in the wrong direction as Virginia strives to move away from its reliance on fossil fuel. It’s one of two pipeline expansion projects under way in Prince William and Fauquier counties.
The project also raised objections from the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy, which warned in a letter to the State Corporation Commission that the pipeline would disrupt its training schedule and could damage its driving course. The pipeline will run directly beneath the center’s emergency response course, a 1.1-mile driving loop where officers are trained to drive at high speeds while executing turns and braking maneuvers.
The course is jointly operated by NVCJTA and the Prince William County Criminal Justice Training Academy and provides emergency driver training for 3,000 police officers and deputy sheriffs at 17 Northern Virginia law enforcement agencies.
Neither local nor state elected officials, however, have any say on the pipelines. Neither had to be approved by the two counties’ board of supervisors. Its fate lies with the State Corporation Commission, the members of which are appointed by the state General Assembly.
The SCC’s initial hearing on the project, conducted May 12 amid COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, was criticized by activists for being held while the entire state was still under Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order. Held online, the hearing was plagued by technical difficulties.
Some who called to testify were disconnected, and the livestream broadcast went black at times without explanation, according to Jolene Mafnas, an organizer with Food and Water Watch, an environmental group critical of the project.
In a recent column in the Prince William Times, Mafnas said the original hearing was inaccessible to some rural residents who lack sufficient access to the internet and cell phone reception.
“The project is planned to go through rural areas like Charles City County, where internet connections and cell phone reception are known to be spotty and at times inaccessible, Mafnas wrote.
The State Corporation Commission will hear additional public witness testimony on Monday, June 8.
The hearing, which will again be held virtually, will be webcast by the SCC. The deadline for filing written comments has also been extended to June 8.
During the first hearing, 30 people called the commission to testify. The process for public witness testimony will be different at the June 8 hearing, however.
The commission will call public witnesses who pre-register with the commission prior to 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 4. The deadline to register is two business days in advance of the Monday, June 8 hearing. Each witness will have five minutes to provide testimony.
Public witnesses who want to provide testimony may pre-register in one of three ways:
- Complete a public witness form on the commission’s website at:https://scc.virginia.gov/pages/Webcasting
- E-mail the same form (PDF version on the same website as above) to SCCInfo@scc.virginia.gov
- Call the SCC at 804-371-9141 during normal business hours (8:15 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and provide a name and phone number the commission can call to reach you during the hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.