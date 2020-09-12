The National Museum of the Marine Corps reopened to the public last week after being closed since March due to COVID-19.
“With enhanced health and safety protocols in place, the museum is excited to welcome visitors back,” said Gwen Adams, the museum’s public relations chief.
Some areas will remain temporarily closed or deactivated. Still, there’s plenty to see at NMMC, including new exhibits completed during the closure, Adams said in a news release.
New areas include an extension of “Legacy Walk,” a timeline leading to the exhibit galleries, which opened in early March just before the museum closed. These exhibits tell Marine Corps stories of compassion, dedication, terror, family and loss.
Stories of sacrifice are the theme of a new exhibit featuring the paintings of Col. Charles H. Waterhouse, USMCR (retired). The exhibit, “In the Highest Tradition–WWII Medal of Honor Art,” presents portraits and paintings of WWII Medal of Honor recipients created by Waterhouse to document their self-sacrificing deeds.
World War II heroes are also honored in the museum’s expanded Navajo Code Talkers exhibit. The new addition includes interviews with Navajo Code Talkers, an explanation of the spoken code, as well as the importance and deployment of the code. The exhibit also includes artifacts including a radio and headset used by Code Talkers and one of the Congressional Gold Medals awarded to the Code Talkers, the release said.
Finally, visitors will have an opportunity to see both flags that were raised on Iwo Jima’s Mt. Suribachi. Both flags will remain on exhibit for approximately two weeks after the reopening.
The museum continues working on new exhibits and galleries covering the years from 1976 through the Global War on Terror. The new galleries will take visitors to Somalia, Beirut, Desert Shield/Desert Storm, and into Iraq and Afghanistan.
Stories in the galleries explore the role of the Marine family, the price of freedom, and even Marines who are also professional athletes, according to the release.
The museum has implemented several new protocols to keep the museum safe for visitors during the ongoing pandemic. Capacity of the facility will be limited to ensure social distancing.
“The museum’s cleaning staff has been hard at work to ensure all areas are clean and disinfected, paying particular attention to frequently touched surfaces such as elevator buttons, door handles and railings,” the release said.
Face coverings are required for all visitors over age 6 and are highly recommended for children ages 2 to 6, the news release said.
All staff and volunteers will also be wearing face coverings while helping to interpret exhibits and ensure proper social distancing, the release said.
Water fountains are turned off, but visitors may bring in an unopened, clear 20-ounce water bottle.
For more information about the museum’s reopening protocols, frequently asked questions and more, visit www.usmcmuseum.com/covid-19.
