The National Museum of the Marine Corps will temporarily close beginning Monday, Nov. 23, because of recent increases in COVID-19 cases, both regionally and nationally.
The museum closed last spring but reopened with COVID-19 protocols in place in early September.
Now, the museum is closing again, at least temporarily, Gwenn Adams, the National Museum of the Marine Corps’ public affairs chief, said in a press release Friday.
“The health and safety of visitors, staff and volunteers is the museum’s first priority at this time,” Adams said in the release.
The museum grounds, to include Semper Fidelis Memorial Park and the playground, will remain open.
Future announcements about the museum’s operating hours will be made via the museum’s Twitter and Facebook posts (@usmcmuseum) and via its website: www.usmcmuseum.com .
“Watch for special posts highlighting the museum’s holiday decorations honoring Korean War veterans on the 70th anniversary of the war,” the release said.
The National Museum of the Marine Corps is a public-private partnership between the U.S. Marine Corps and the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation and is under the command of the Marine Corps University. It preserves and exhibits the material history of the U.S. Marine Corps; honors the commitment, accomplishments, and sacrifices of Marines; supports recruitment, training, education, and retention of Marines; and provides the public with a readily accessible platform for the exploration of Marine Corps history, the release said.
