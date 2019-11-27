Looking for something to entertain the family before or after turkey time?
The National Museum of the Marine Corps is open Thanksgiving Day.
In fact, the museum is open 364 days a year, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s closed only on Christmas Day.
“If the turkey wasn’t enough, one of the museum restaurants will be open, and if the turkey was too much then kick back in the Medal of Honor Theater and watch ‘We, The Marines’ or ‘Superpower Dogs,’” the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation said in a news release.
And, the museum gift shop “is a great opportunity to make an early start on your Black Friday and holiday shopping,” the news release said.
National Museum of the Marine Corps is at 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, in Triangle.
