Members of the National Guard will be in Woodbridge tomorrow, Friday, June 12, to help administer another round of free COVID-19 tests for Prince William County residents.

Meanwhile, state health officials say those involved in recent protests should be on the lookout for symptoms of COVID-19 and should not hesitate to get tested.

Testing for COVID-19 has vastly expanded across the county in recent weeks and is now available to anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 or to those who have been in close contact with someone who has already tested positive.

Free tests will be available tomorrow, Friday, June 12, at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 13752 Marys Way in Woodbridge. Testing begins at 11 a.m., with the parking lot opening at 10:30 a.m., according to a county press release.

Tests are free and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until 400 samples have been collected, the release said.

Members of the National Guard will collect samples with help from Prince William County personnel and volunteers. Those who participate in testing will receive a free face covering and hand sanitizer, the release said.

Protesters and testing

Regarding the recent Black Lives Matter and other protests, Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver says the nature of large protests means the virus may spread more easily there, especially if protesters did not wear masks.

The Virginia Department of Health is reaching out to districts where protests have occurred, including in Prince William, to share information about testing sites.

“We support the right to protest, and we also want people to be safe. People can have COVID-19 and not show symptoms or have only mild symptoms and unknowingly spread the virus to others.

"For some people, particularly those with underlying health conditions, the virus can be life-threatening. We urge people who have symptoms such as fever and cough to stay home and to get tested,” Oliver said in a press release.

The VDH “will continue to monitor and respond to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak while supporting Virginians’ right to engage in civic action,” the release said.

Find publicly-available tests here. To access VDH’s online symptom checker, “CovidCheck,” click here.

CVS adds drive-thru testing

Finally, several CVS pharmacies are now offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing utilizing self-swab tests. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, June 12, to schedule an appointment.

There are no out-of-pocket costs for the CVS tests for both insured and uninsured patients, according to a CVS press release.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, or a location in the parking lot at a few stores, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, according to a CVS press release.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days, the release said.

CVS stores in Prince William County and Manassas administering the tests include those at 6360 Hoadly Road in Manassas; 7500 Centreville Road in Manassas; and 2200 Tacketts Mill Road in Woodbridge.

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.

In May, the Community Testing Task Force, in cooperation with the Prince William Health District, the Virginia Department of Health and Mako Medical Laboratories, tested 3,387 people for COVID-19, according to Prince William County's Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Misner.

The testing showed a positivity rate for the virus of roughly 15% among those tested at several locations in the county, Misner recently told the Prince William Board of County Supervisors in an update on the county's response to COVID-19.

The Community Testing Task Force is a collaboration between the emergency managers of Prince William County and the independent cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, the Prince William Health District, as well as faith leaders and the representatives from the local healthcare community, according to a county press release.