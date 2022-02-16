Multi-vehicle crashes delay I-95 traffic in both directions

Multi-vehicle crashes early Wednesday morning closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Prince William County and are causing backups in both directions, according to officials.
The first crash was reported at about 5:10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 and occurred in the southbound lanes near Prince William Parkway at exit 158. A second crash involving a tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes was reported after 6 a.m., according to the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination.
At least one person was injured in the initial crash in the southbound lanes, according to an MATOC tweet.
UPDATE: Multi-Vehicle Crash with Injury. I-95 SB before VA-294 (Exit 158). PW Co, VA. All lanes remain blocked. Traffic diverted to VA-123. Extended closure expected. SB delays are appx 3.5 miles. NB delays, with 2 separate crashes and rubbernecking have delays appx 7 miles.— MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) February 16, 2022
As of about 6:50 a.m., traffic was backed up about 3.5 miles in the southbound lanes and about 7 miles in the northbound lanes, the MATOC said.
Southbound traffic is being diverted from the highway at Va. 123. Follow police direction and avoid the area if possible.
