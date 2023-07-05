Details are limited, but a motorcyclist was killed Tuesday, July 4th in a collison with an SUV near the Prince William County courthouse in downtown Manassas, according to police.
Policer and fire and rescue personnel responded at 9 p.m. to the 9000 block of Center Street, near the intersection at Church Street, and found that a motorcyclist traveling north on Center Street collided with an SUV turning left from Church Street, according to Mason Riggs, community services specialist with the City of Manassas Police Department.
The motorcycle operator was pronounced dead on the scene. His identification has not yet been released. The accident remains under investigation, Riggs said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.