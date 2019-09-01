A second motorcycle crash – this time on Interstate 95 – has proven deadly in Prince William County this holiday weekend, according to state police.
Details about the crash are limited, but the Virginia State Police say it happened at 7:34 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, in the southbound lanes of I-95 at the 160 mile marker in Prince William County, according to Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police.
There is one confirmed fatality, Geller said.
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash or if other vehicles were involved. The crash remains under investigation.
The crash comes a day after two Prince William County residents were killed in an early-morning motorcycle crash in Gainesville on Saturday, Aug. 31.
This is a developing story. Stay with princewilliamtimes.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.