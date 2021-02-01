The Dar Al-Noor mosque is offering to contribute 6% of the cost of a new traffic light on Hoadly Road as traffic concerns escalate over the mosque’s proposed expansion.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will vote Tuesday, Feb. 2, on a special use permit to expand the mosque from 12,000 to 88,276 square feet and add about 450 new parking spaces. The expansion will increase vehicle trips from 1,761 to 6,250 per day, but only on Fridays, according to county staff.
The increase in traffic has been a sticking point for many area residents who say they are worried the expansion will cause backups in the semi-rural area. But Dar Al-Noor President Rafi Ahmed said Friday he hopes the addition of a traffic light at the entrance to the mosque would alleviate some of the concerns.
“We are ready to step up and contribute towards the installation of the [traffic] light. I think we're doing everything that we can to basically mitigate the issue,” Ahmed said.
Prince William County Transportation Planner Elizabeth Scullin said Monday that the applicant for the project, the Muslim Association of America, has agreed to contribute $51,000, or 6%, of a new traffic light to better control traffic in the area. The light is estimated to cost between $850,000 and $1 million.
The county conducted a Monday through Thursday analysis of peak morning traffic in the area and determined that the mosque contributes to 6% of the traffic during that time, Scullin said. The analysis does not include Friday traffic because any traffic light would not be used during Dar Al Noor’s Friday service. The mosque already pays county police to direct traffic during Friday afternoon services and will continue to do so if the expansion and traffic light are approved.
“If there was a traffic signal, it would be put on flash or turned off while the police are controlling the intersections,” Scullin said.
Scullin added that the rest of the traffic light could be paid for using county funds or funding from the Virginia Department of Transportation, steps that will likely be discussed tomorrow evening by the board of county supervisors.
The mosque expansion would add a new prayer hall, administrative offices, a multi-purpose banquet hall, a youth and senior center, meeting rooms, play areas, childcare and private school with associated administrative offices, auditorium and a medical clinic. It was approved by the Prince William County Planning Commission in November 2019.
Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, who represents the district where the mosque is located, held a tele-town hall for residents to discuss their concerns about the project last Tuesday, Jan. 26. Vega said Monday that area residents need relief from congestion on the road and is in favor of finding a way to pay for a new traffic light.
“The light should be funded and installed immediately. Our residents need relief on this end of Hoadly Road,” Vega said. “I will work with the county and state to try to find ways to pay for it.”
Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, echoed those concerns in an interview last Friday, Jan. 29. Candland said he had already asked county staff to see if there's a way that the board of county supervisors could fund a traffic light to be installed “before the expansion begins.”
“I'm still looking for ways that we can try and address this,” Candland said. “... By adding a traffic light, you really would address, I think, a lot of the concerns that folks have.”
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
(2) comments
I feel like this is a pretty biased article in favor of the Mosque. First, the Planning Commission made it a condition for approval that they pay for a portion of the light, so not sure why the word offer is included. Second, you included a photo from this past Friday. We’re still in a pandemic and people are staying home. Why wouldn’t you have used more accurate photo of traffic pre-pandemic?
The photo is to counter the photo that Hoadly Drivers Against Unsafe Traffic Expansion has their “point in time” photo to slant conversations in their favor, silencing any dissenting viewpoints. The majority on the Board and the community are in favor of this expansion. I look forward to the approval.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/322527705632027/?ref=share
