Emma Morris took her turn Tuesday as the dominant outside hitter in Battlefield’s lineup to give the Bobcats their first region championship in volleyball history.
She amassed 15 kills in the Class 6 Region B tournament final to lead Battlefield to a 3-0 victory over Massaponax at home in Haymarket, where only six days earlier Julianna Quintero helped clinch the Bobcats’ first state berth in history by amassing 24 kills during a 3-1 win over Colonial Forge.
“It is fun to have two incredible outside hitters who each get to take turns being the stars,” second-year Battlefield coach Abby Mills said. “Emma took over tonight.”
Morris also finished Tuesday with five digs and one ace.
So Battlefield will host a Class 6 state quarterfinal game Nov. 16 against Region 6A runner-up Ocean Lakes, which lost 3-2 in its region final to Kellam.
“We are hoping to stay level-headed going into states,” Mills said, “and know that every game is a new game with a new team to beat across the net.”
The Bobcats will enter state with a 19-2 record, including a 16-match winning streak that features victories in 43 of their past 44 sets.
“I am incredibly proud of these girls,” Mills said, “and it is nice to see all of their hard work pay off.”
Against Massaponax, Quintero had eight kills and Hillarie Adams had seven to help setter Kat Jenks – Battlefield’s lone senior – finish with 34 assists. Adding three aces each were Ella Yates and Quintero, while Carsen Carroll had one.
Defensively, Merom Arthur amassed seven blocks, while Quintero had 18 digs and Yates had seven.
