In all the hubbub that surrounds the holidays this time of year, it is often forgotten that major events in American history, and particularly the history of civil rights, have anniversaries in December.

It was Dec. 1, 1955, when Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama. She was arrested, and this simple act of deciding not to put up with racism for one more minute sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott that month – an act that arguably changed the country forever.

+9 What’s hot at the libraries: December 2020 December is traditionally a slow month for major titles, but this year all bets are off as S…

Parks’ life and her impact are chronicled in many books and videos, including, “The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks,” by Jeanne Theoharis, and numerous documentary-style videos available to you via AccessVideo, found on our Digital Library, www.pwcgov.org/digitallibrary.

Parks was not the only civil rights figure for whom December is a significant month. John Brown was executed for treason on Dec. 2, 1859. Whether you believe he was a madman or ahead of his time, there are many fascinating books and videos about his fiery crusade.

Most notably, and now a series on HBO, is James McBride’s novel, “The Good Lord Bird.” This rollicking comedic tragedy has John Brown as its centerpiece, and laughter and horror are on every page.

December is also an excellent month to be born if you wish to become a poet or any kind of artist, no matter if your chosen medium is words or cartoons. You can dig deeper into the lives and work of many December babies at the library – whether your interest is in Walt Disney’s animation genius, the poetry of Emily Dickinson and Joyce Kilmer, the stunning photography of Alfred Eisenstaedt, or even the delightful songs of Ira Gershwin.

December people clearly have a strong creative streak. Exercise your mind by checking out books or accessing videos and e-books to find out more.